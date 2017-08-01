California’s CALI-POKE makes its way to Radisson RED in Dubai

Published: 2 December 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
California-born food truck concept CALI-POKE has parked up at Radisson RED Technology Park Silicon Oasis, becoming a permanent addition.

“We feel proud and a sense of homecoming, opening an outlet in Silicon Valley a few years back and now opening another in Silicon Oasis. It’s been a great journey of learning & serving” says Johar, the brainchild behind the brand.

Remaining faithful for Radisson RED’s leisure-drive, laid-back concept, the CALI-POKE food truck serves a range of comfort foods. Cuisines range from Japanese to Peruvian and Hawaiian and all dishes are prepared with a Cali twist.

Dishes include the aloha bowl with ahi tuna and cubed mango tossed in yuzu dressing; Dubai bowl with cooked chicken and prawns tossed in a region-inspired dressing; and the sushi bowl, with salmon, tuna and ebi shrimps.

Diners can also create their own poke bowl, choosing from a range of seafood, sauces and fresh ingredients.

Radisson RED in Dubai opened earlier this year, quickly becoming popular among the 100,000 residents living minutes from the Silicon Oasis area. Just a few months into operation, the property was highly commended at the Hotelier Awards.

The hotel’s curator, Stuart Birkwood explained, “It’s all about making sure Radisson RED is relevant to them. We’ve got something for every tribe out here, from singles to families, couples to pet lovers, sun-seekers to party people.

“Bringing the local community together through creative collaborations and championing local businesses is what it’s all about for us.“

CALI-POKE is open daily from 12pm to 12am daily, easy spotted from the hotel lobby.
