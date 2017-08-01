Oman resumes issuing tourist visas

The Sultanate of Oman will resume issuing tourist visas, after a long break brought about by the pandemic.

However, those looking to enter the Arab country must organise their visit through a hotel or tourism establishment.

“The Supreme committee decided to allow the issuance of tourist visas to enter the sultanate, provided that the arrival of tourists is within the framework of tourist groups organised by hotels and tourism companies,” said a statement issued by Oman News Agency, from the country’s Supreme Committee.

Like countries all around the world, Oman came to a standstill in March, grounding passenger flights and suspending the issuance of tourist visas.

Hotels in Oman have struggled this year, coming to a crescendo over the summer, where the Sultanate posted losses across the board for its hospitality sector. In October this year, Oman reintroduced lockdown measures to keep the virus at bay.

General manager of the Hormuz Grand Muscat, A Radisson Collection Hotel and Radisson Hotel Group district director for Oman, Panos Panagis said at the time: “We support the decision of the currently imposed lockdown and our immediate priority has been and continues to be the safety of our guests, team members and partners.

“Even though it has immensely impacted the revenues especially in the food & beverage outlets due to limited operating hours, we managed to focus on our in-room dining, wellness and staycation/daycation offerings,” he told Hotelier.

Things gradually eased throughout this year, with Omanis again allowed to enter the UAE without prior approval from November. To enter the UAE, Omani nationals must present a negative PCR test result from an accredited laboratory that has been taken within 48 hours. (https://www.hoteliermiddleeast.com/travel/120389-uae-to-open-land-border-to-omanis)