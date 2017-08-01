Radisson commits to doubling serviced-apartments portfolio

Published: 2 December 2020 - 8:15 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Radisson Hotel Group has laid out plans to more than double its serviced-apartments portfolio by 2025.

At the time of writing, the group has around 45 properties and 5,400 keys across the EMEA region. In the next five years, this number could grow to around 90 properties and more than 10,000 keys.

Radisson added that the additional supply would fall within Radisson’s existing suite of brands, including Radisson Blu, Park Inn by Radisson and Radisson Collection.

Elie Younes, executive vice president and chief development officer at Radisson Hotel Group said, “For many years we have explored the strong demand for serviced apartments and extended stay products by recognising it as an attractive risk-adjusted investment proposition that has considerable growth potential.”

Long-stay hotels and serviced-apartments have soared in popularity this year. Amid the uncertainty of the pandemic, the idea of a low-committal living situation has become highly attractive. Younes added, “Given its relevance to the current economic climate, this value proposition has recently been further defined in our portfolio, offering a holistic concept with more opportunities for our investors and more possibilities for our guests. We commit to stay relevant to all our stakeholders.”

Radisson continued that the new units would range from studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with a kitchen, en-suite, 24-hour reception, housekeeping, communal spaces, F&B venues and leisure facilities.

Within the Middle East specifically, Radisson has plans for new serviced apartment units in Dubai, Istanbul, Riyadh and Cairo.
