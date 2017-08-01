Self-guided tour launched for historical Dubai districts

Published: 2 December 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Arabian Adventures, a UAE-based destination management company, is bringing Dubai’s first game-based self-guided tour to the market.

The company will use a version of Questo, an exploration games company, to transform the emirate into an interactive adventure for users. Born out of Bucharest, Questo has already created these tours in more than 80 cities since its inception three years ago.

‘Historical Dubai’ will take users through a series of clues and puzzles to retrace the steps of fishermen, pearl-divers and tradesmen who were once stationed along the Dubai Creek.

Justine Thomas, general manager of Arabian Adventures, commented: "Arabian Adventures is delighted to bring a first to the region through Historical Dubai, an innovative self-guided walking tour offering an entirely new way to view the city. Through our partnership with the technology and gaming experts at Questo, our in-house destination experts are able to share their local Dubai knowledge and insights in a unique way set to engage people of all ages.

"Historical Dubai will guide users via a series of clues through 3km of sikkas, pedestrian streets, and the marina that lines Dubai Creek’s edge, as part of an exciting journey to discover iconic landmarks, local stories and hidden gems in this historic location and important part of the history of Dubai."

Arabian Adventures continued, saying the game-based tour comes at the time where self-guided sightseeing has spiked in popularity.

"With hundreds of people in the UAE downloading the Questo app to take part in the 3km fun run that Arabian Adventures and ASICS offered as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, we’re hoping to maintain its momentum and keep people moving with this exciting new way to explore the city."

Historical Dubai is available from AED72.99 on the Questo app.

"There’s even the chance to find a world-record-breaking treasure," Thomas added.
