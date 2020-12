The three steps to reopening borders

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has welcomed the publication of the Manual on Testing and Cross Border Risk Management Measures by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The publication outlines three steps, noted below, needed to reopen borders.

Pilot programs for COVID-19 testing of travellers are beginning to produce encouraging results proving their efficacy.

· A study on arriving passengers in Toronto tested passengers three times: on arrival, at day 5 and at day 14. One percent of passengers tested positive over that period, with 70 percent being detected with the first test. In other words, the study’s results could indicate the potential for about 60 out of every 20,000 travellers to go undetected on arrival, which is significantly lower than the underlying prevalence in Canada.

· A pre-departure testing program for the Milan/Linate-Rome/Fiumicino route detected about 0.8 percent of passengers with COVID-19. As this level of incidence is considerably higher than the reported prevalence of COVID-19 in Italy at the time, it would appear that not only was testing highly effective in identifying infected travellers but that systematic testing is the best way to detect asymptomatic cases and to break chains of transmission.

· A soon to be published European study is even more optimistic. It models scenarios for a highly effective testing mechanism. In a low prevalence scenario, there is the potential to see the number of undetected positive cases as few as five per 20,000 travellers, increasing to 25 in high prevalence situations. These levels of incidence are still much lower than the underlying prevalence of COVID-19 in Europe.

· IATA modelled the testing results to quantify the risk that would remain if systematic pre-departure testing were implemented. Assuming that testing identifies 75 percent of travellers correctly who have COVID-19 (the effectiveness of the test) from a source population with a prevalence of 0.8 percent of the population (e.g., similar to Chile), the risk is that 0.06 percent of passengers would have the disease and go undetected. That would mean 12 undetected positive cases for every 20,000 arriving passengers.

These studies all point in the direction of testing being an efficient means to limit the spread of COVID-19 through air travel. “Data show that systematic testing can reduce the risk of importing COVID-19 through travel to very low levels—not zero, but very low. Certainly in most cases it would reduce risk to levels that mean that arriving passengers are less likely to be infected than the local population and therefore do not add meaningfully to the prevalence of COVID-19 in most places. Efficiency will increase. Advances in technology are happening every day that will improve testing performance,” said IATA CEO Alexandre de Juniac.

Significant advances in testing technology will help governments implement testing for travelers without compromising the availability of tests directly related to the healthcare sector, particularly polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing. For testing to be incorporated into the travel process it must be fast, accurate, scalable, easy to use and affordable.

While IATA does not recommend a specific test type, the laboratory reported accuracy for the rapid antigen test (RAT) does meet the aforementioned criteria. The Oxford/Public Health England study indicates 99.6 percent specificity along with very high sensitivity for RAT.

Testing is supported by travellers. An IATA survey revealed that 83 percent of people would not travel if it required quarantine. It also showed that some 88 percent of travellers would be willing to be tested if it enabled travel. The same survey also revealed that 65 percent believe that quarantine should not be necessary if someone tests negative for COVID-19. “Public opinion supports COVID-19 testing. They see it as a far better option compared to quarantine which kills travel. And they feel comfortable that if you are tested and found negative you don’t need to quarantine,” said de Juniac.

Global standards are needed to transform the many testing pilots and “bubbles” into a global re-start of international flying. To support this IATA is developing:

· A practical implementation guide for the Manual on Testing and Cross Border Risk Management Measures.

· The IATA Travel Pass to manage COVID-19 test certifications, one of several solutions in development to help manage testing certifications. IATA welcomes the evolution of a competitive market for these solutions that should be cost-effective, global, accurate and interoperable.

Speed

IATA urges quick action by governments working with industry to implement a globally harmonised and systematic approach to COVID-19 testing in the travel process.

Travel essentially remains in lockdown. Each day that this situation is prolonged puts more jobs at risk and makes the road to recovery that much more difficult.

Implementation of a globally harmonised systematic testing regime for international travel would complement measures already well established to keep travellers safe. In June, ICAO published Take-off: Guidance for Air Travel through the COVID-19 Public Health Crisis which calls on governments to implement a multi-layered approach to sanitary measures throughout the travel process. Mask-wearing is especially key to the Take-off requirements with a strong consensus among recently published studies of air travel and COVID-19 pointing toward the very low risk of inflight transmission.

“Safety is at the core of aviation. This crisis has only reinforced that commitment. There has been an inspiring effort by governments, public health authorities and aviation entities to ensure safe operations even during this pandemic. ICAO’s Take-off guidelines are practical measures to deliver a safe public health environment from check-in to arrival. And the many advances on testing, including ICAO’s guidance, are what is needed to open borders while minimising the risk of COVID-19 importation,” said de Juniac.

