Accor appoints Patrick Mendes as group chief commercial officer

Hospitality
News
Published: 3 December 2020 - 1 p.m.
By: Josh Corder
Hospitality giant Accor has a new chief commerical officer.

In line with its 'Focus, Simplify & Expand' mantra, sales, marketing, distribution and loyalty will be the responsibility of Patrick Mendes.

He will be in charge of increasing revenues and accelerating the development of innovative services and powerful solutions.

After working in consultancy and the tourism industry in the United Kingdom and then Southern Europe, Patrick was involved in the development of Edenred before joining Accor Group in 2005 to head Global Sales. Promoted to COO Luxury and Midscale Brands in South America in 2011, he was promoted to CEO South America in 2015, and joined the Executive Committee in early 2017.

With his international experience in both operational and managerial roles, Patrick will also draw on his expertise in order to develop new services and ever more powerful solutions.

Mendes said, “Accor is continuing its transformation with the aim of becoming ever more agile, despite the disruption that our industry is currently experiencing.

"I am honoured to be able to contribute to the growth targets and address the major challenges we are faced with. We will continue to develop our brands and innovative solutions to meet the new expectations of both consumers and our B2B clients.

"Focusing on the recovery, my teams and I are committed to guaranteeing exceptional quality of service to our hotels and our owners, while simultaneously developing our commercial activities globally.”


