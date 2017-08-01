Checking out the Kandima Maldives resort

Five-star private island resort Kandima Maldives likes to do things a bit differently when it comes to Maldivian hospitality.

Ordinarily, resorts dotted along the tranquil island nation offer one thing – relaxation.

From sun-drenched villas, to calm and clear blue waters and luxury spa experiences, you know what you’re getting in The Maldives.

And, while Kandima Maldives does have all those things, it has also set itself apart as an ‘active lifestyle’ destination.

Parties, live music and even a football ground, this is not your typical Maldives experience.

Experiences

At Pulse Hotels & Resorts’ trendy Maldives retreat, you’ll find all the usual activities that have made the country’s hospitality sector so renowned. This includes diving in the Dhaalu atoll, water sports, snorkelling, yoga classes and meditation sessions. When the sun goes down, however, the three-kilometre destination transforms to provide live music and DJs at the Breeze Pool Bar, weekly Latino dancing parties, happy hours, cocktails and pool parties.

Reopened in September 2020, the resort overhauled operations to meet the growing need for stellar health and hygiene. Kandima Maldives is one of the few resorts with a medical clinic and team of international doctors that provide round the clock assistance, on the island itself. The new K’OnGuard campaign has elevated safety at the property, deep cleaning rooms, temperature checking guests, facilitating contactless transactions and various other measures to reassure travellers. In case of a medical emergency, the resort’s in-house medical team will be deployed to provide assistance, and a number of guest rooms have been set aside as isolation points if the need arises.

The Fresh Lab

The Fresh Lab is the resort’s farm-to-table initiative designed to support local Maldivian communities and the surrounding environment. It reduces Kandima Maldives’ dependence on imported produce and instead empowers the locals to provide fresh ingredients to the 10 F&B venues present. There’s even ‘Destination Dining’ for those looking for an intimate beachfront dining experience.