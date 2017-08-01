IHG’s most important Dubai hotel openings this year

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) is a leading force in the region’s hospitality industry, with 42 hotels in the pipeline. Undeterred by the pandemic, the group still went ahead with a number of openings in 2020. Hotelier reached out to IHG to find out what some of its most important openings were.

Here were IHG’s top picks.

Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina – opened in Q1, 2020[[{"fid":"82301","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]Right at the start of the year, IHG opened Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina.

Located 20 minutes by car from Expo 2020, the hotel sits near JLT, Jebal Ali, Dubai Media City and Dubai Internet City; IHG explained the hotel will become an important hub for business travellers leading up to Expo 2020.

The five-star hotel features 273 hotel rooms, including 61 club rooms and 32 suites. The hotel offers facilities for MICE travellers such as meeting and conference rooms, all fitted with audio-visual technology. There is also a large ballroom, together the MICE facilities comprise 460 square metres. The technology-focused hotel features a Guest Room Management System (GRMS) which allows guests to control the temperature, lighting and heating through a touch panel. Rooms also come with a media system connecting to surround sound via Bluetooth.

F&B venues include Thai restaurant Charm Thai, all-day dining venue Lo+Cale, lobby lounge Connexions, as well as the Hive, Nara, and Aqua Marina bars.

Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina general manager at the time, Georges Farhat said, “Our flagship property in Dubai Marina is an exciting addition to the Crowne Plaza portfolio in the region. As a flagship property, the hotel will feature a new modern design philosophy which better meets the needs of our guests: productivity, advanced restoration and inspiration, seamlessly blending work and play. It features a new approach to lobby design, which can be used for co-working or relaxing. Its location makes it ideal for guests looking to stay ahead of their game while travelling for business; from a morning run on the marina waterfront walkway to after work chilling out in the heart of one of Dubai’s most exciting districts.”

Staybridge Suites Dubai Al-Maktoum Airport – opened in October 2020 – first Staybridge Suites to open in Dubai



[[{"fid":"82303","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]



Staybridge Suites falls into IHG’s upmarket portfolio of brands, providing extended-stay solutions to both leisure and business travellers. The residential-style hotel is located 20 minutes from the Expo 2020 Dubai site, with the property’s GM confident this position will greatly benefit the hotel next year.

Staybridge Suites Dubai Al-Maktoum Airport general manager Chady Kanaan explained: “We are delighted to be launching Staybridge Suites for the first time in Dubai, which over the coming months, is set to become an iconic destination for Expo 2020 and beyond.”

“Designed for business and leisure travellers alike, our team look forward to creating comfortable and unique experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. At our hotel we strive to make our guests part of our community and encourage our guests to discover this up and coming part of town.”

The hotel features 262 keys, each room having a fully equipped kitchen, laundry machine, dishwasher, television, Wi-Fi, ironing board and separate living and working areas.

Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown – opened in October 2020 – first Hotel Indigo to open in GCC



[[{"fid":"82302","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]



IHG’s first Indigo brand hotel in the Middle East opened in Dubai earlier this year.

Designed in collaboration with the Alserkal Cultural Foundation, Tashkeel and XVA gallery, pieces come local artists as a celebration of Dubai’s arts scene. There are hand-painted feature walls, woven tapestry rugs, street graffiti art and various other finishing touches setting this hotel apart from others in the IHG portfolio.

The property comprises 269 rooms across 17 floors. Facilities include a ladies salon and a barber shop, two spa treatment rooms, a yoga studio and a gym with the option to book a personal trainer.

F&B venues include the Neighbourhood Café, a cocktail bar, a poolside bar and the Bakala Joos juice bar.

Leading the hotel is IHG’s first female general manager in the region, Laura Eggleton.

She sat down with Hotelier Middle East ahead of the opening, revealing her and her team had to jump a few hurdles to open during the pandemic.

“We’ve had some complications along the way but we’re ready to go and we’re the first in the region, with some more in the way. It’s great to have a boutique brand that benefits from the infrastructure of a company like IHG.

“We’ve had to make adjustments [due to the pandemic] along the way and we have IHG’s Clean Promise in place. In the back of house we’ve had to make some changes with desk areas and the like, but front of house we’ve not had to change things too much.”