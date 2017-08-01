The December 2020 issue of Hotelier Middle East is out now

Published: 3 December 2020
By: Josh Corder
The December issue of Hotelier Middle East is on its way to our subscribers right now.

In it, you’ll see each and every winner at the Hotelier Awards 2020. Held at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, you will find our judges' pick for general manager of the year, hotel team of the year, unsung hero of the year and many more.

Once you’ve looked through the award winners and pictures from the event, flick through the rest of the magazine to find an exclusive interview with Marriott’s COO for the region, Guido de Wilde; an interview with Address Beach Resort’s general manager; a collection of expert column pieces and all the usual industry-leading insights brought to you each month.

All that and much more is within this end-of-year issue.

Watch this space for a digital issue of the magazine coming out soon.

See you in the New Year!

