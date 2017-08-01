UAE starts issuing tourist entry visas to Israelis

The UAE has activated tourist entry visas for Israeli passport holders.

That is thanks to The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, which started issuing entry visas through airlines and travel and tourism offices.

According to state news agency WAM, Israelis must gain their visas through these channels until the point where ‘procedures for the constitutional ratification of the mutual visa waiver agreement between the two states are completed.’

This is in reference to the news in late October that Israelis will soon have visa-free travel into the UAE, following a series of talks between the two nations.

Carriers across the UAE have been jumping on the new opportunities presented by the peace treaty. Etihad Airways out of Abu Dhabi recently inked a codeshare deal with Israel’s El Al carrier to operate flights between the two capitals.

Dubbed ‘The Abraham Accords’ by The White House, Israel, the UAE and the US signed peace agreements in September this year. For the UAE and Israel, it puts decades of animosity to rest and is hoped to generate new business opportunities for both.

Israel prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu promised that visa-free travel will "offer a huge boost for business (and) tourism". It is hoped the new peace deal will bring in between 100,000-250,000 visitors a year for both the UAE and Israel.

While Israel has peace deals with neighbouring Egypt and Jordan, it requires citizens of both countries to obtain visas before entry.