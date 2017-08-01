Abu Dhabi's top chefs come together for free cooking school

Chef Studio will feature 27 sessions across 15 days, with free cooking classes hosted at the Central Kitchens area of The Galleria Al Maryah Island.

Taking part in the event are top chefs from venues in hotels such as Emirates Palace, Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Villas and Rosewood Abu Dhabi, as well as talent from top restaurants including Fouquet’s, Tamba and COYA.

Among the chefs taking part are households names including Greg Malouf, Nikita Ghandi, Bethany Khedi, and Emirati chef Khaled Alsaadi.

Some of the dishes you’ll be able to make include gai phad med, black pepper beef, gnocchi sorrentina, glazed flank steak, and salmon kibbeh nayeh. With chefs from around the world taking part, whatever cuisine you are looking to master, you’re sure to find something at Chef Studio.

There’s only six sessions available for each session, and they’ll be filled on a first come, first served basis. It starts today, December 3, and runs until December 17.