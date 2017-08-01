Abuse of hospitality staff needs to end

For many of us in hospitality, it’s been one of, if not the, worst years of our lives. I’m still on unpaid leave, but I’m one of the lucky ones, with my rent paid and food in the fridge. But many rank and fi le workers live month to month, queueing at the currency exchange on pay day to send money to their families back home. I’ve had charities delivering weekly food parcels to my team and the wonderful people at Frying Pan Tours arranged a daily hot meal for them (whilst also ordering it from small restaurants in risk of closure, to help them keep going).This down time has really made me think about how we treat service staff in this country. I’ve had people bang on the bar of my venue, then when I appear with my European face, they apologise, saying “that wasn’t meant for you”. I’ve seen people throw a fifty dirham note at the feet of bartenders for payment (the thrower in that instance was even a hospitality student). I’ve had a guest take a swing at me for not standing when Queen Elizabeth II was on the TV (and he wasn’t even English). I almost lost my job after one serious (but completely unjustified) complaint from a customer. A customer that three different members of staff had complained to me about, following repeated rudeness, fingerclicking and shouting.I wonder if it’s because the service staff in this country are trained to be subservient, and also because some nationalities are generally so good-natured. Because of this, with our tax-free salaries and Instagram selfies on the beach, maybe some of us get a little giddy and carried away.

This doesn’t just happen in hospitality, either. The taxi drivers I speak to tell me horror stories of entitlement and rudeness in the back of their cabs. The old adage of being able to judge someone by how they treat their waiter definitely rings true with me.

So the next time you’re out, kindly supporting our own struggling industry, please have a think. These people are away from their home, their friends, their children, all to serve you. How about you look up from your phone when ordering? How about smiling and engaging in a dialogue with them? Most importantly, please leave a tip. They’re probably on half their usual salary after several months unpaid. If you can afford to eat out, you can afford to leave a few dirhams extra.

But then extend that. When the delivery guy comes, give him a bottle of water. Make sure when you’re getting a Careem you add a small tip of you can. They’ll be happier, service will improve and we will all win in the long run.

Then, with us all feeling better about ourselves, and New Year approaching, we can write off 2020 and look to 2021, with Expo 2020, the football European Championships, tourists returning and our hotels starting to fill up. At that point, let’s hope we can just pretend this year never happened.

To share your opinion anonymously, contact paul.clifford@itp.com.