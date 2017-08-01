New Italian venue Bella opens at Grand Millennium Hotel Business Bay following soft launch

Hospitality
News
Published: 4 December 2020 - 6:30 p.m.
“Which words can best describe a typical ‘dolce vita’ night at Bella, the warmth of our Italian welcome, the smiles, the fun yet spectacular restaurant and lounge, and even the simplicity of the menu, which pays tribute to all the magnificent produce of Italy?” When even restaurant manager Stefano Bassanese finds it hard to sum up your average night at his own venue, you know there’s a lot on offer.

Bella reconnects Bassanese with chef Alessandro Miceli, the two previously forming an award-winning partnership at Roberto’s in DIFC, and have now officially launched the new venue following a month long soft launch.

They’ve kept the Italian influence for the newest addition to Grand Millennium Hotel Business Bay, and are continuing the area’s transformation to somewhere you may find yourself on non-work related matters.

The location was chosen, says Bassanese, because of a feeling of simpatico between the hotel and the Bella team.

“The hotel wanted to gain in visibility and increase in performance, adapting to the current market trends. They believe in awareness, evolution, flexibility, dedication and synchrony. We have the same mission. We have the same “recipe” and the right “ingredients” for true hospitality that comes from the heart.”

The key word from both Miceli and Bassanese is “disruptive”. From the front of house where the staff will be encouraged to be “cool, all the while remaining professional”, to the kitchens where the chef is expecting simple brilliance.

“I want the menu to be a unique, simple Italian menu with Mediterranean touches with the best ingredients on the market,” says Miceli. “There will also be a tasting menu ‘The Taste of Bella’ and a bites menu for the lounge, showcasing premium and seasonal products. We also have a wonderful fish tank with live lobsters and seafood crudo display.

“As Stefano always says, there are things that are not negotiable in any restaurant: values, integrity, and culture. Bella wants to become the disruptive Italian lifestyle and dining destination that provides the latest evolution in the hospitality industry.”

It’s a tough time to do that, but Bassanese says “we have the faith that magic can happen, despite the difficult circumstances”.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Utilities Middle East to host conference on the future of nuclear energy
    2020 RPME Power 50: Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO, ENOC Group
      Here's what happened at the Hotelier Awards 2020
        UK’s NFTS chooses EditShare for major media infrastructure upgrade
          NDI says it can transform a smartphone into a broadcast camera system

            More related galleries

            4Space Design is working on a project of six eco-friendly glass boat homes
              Take a look at the upcoming Rixos Dubai Hotel & Suites Jewel of the Creek
                Restaurant Team of the Year - Hotel Managed Outlet shortlist for the Caterer Awards 2020 revealed
                  Revealed: Head Chef of the Year - Hotel Managed Outlet shortlist for Caterer Awards 2020
                    In pictures: 10 years of Nat Geo's 'Moments' competition