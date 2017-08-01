Quick guide to the Al Jaddaf Rotana

Hospitality group Rotana has not let the coronavirus slow down expansion plans. In November this year, the group went ahead opening its 35th property in the UAE, known as the Al Jaddaf Rotana.

Hotel marketing teams love to use terms such as ‘the centre of Dubai’ or ‘the heart of Dubai’ in campaigns, though for Al Jaddaf Rotana, both labels are completely appropriate. Located in the Al Jaddaf district of the emirate, the hotel provides easy access to both Dubai’s old and new areas.

Extended stays have grown in popularity during the pandemic, giving residents a hassle-free accommodation option they can move in and out of easily if circumstances change. The team at Al Jaddaf Rotana are wise to this, fitting rooms with living areas and kitchenettes to make the hotel more long-stay-friendly.

The hotel houses five F&B venues, a fitness and wellness centre, six meeting rooms and an outdoor pool, giving guests plenty of options during their stay.

Falling into the five-star category, each of the hotel’s 318 rooms are luxurious and elegantly furnished. Starting with king bedrooms (which have a 49-inch TV), rooms go all the way up to sprawling 300 sq m three-bedroom suites designed for active families.

Each room is designed to reflect positivity and elegance, using whites, silvers and blues. Guests have the choice of a city view from their room or a hotel pool view room.

In response to the global pandemic, Rotana has introduced a company-wide hygiene programme to reassure guests and keep everyone safe. Rotana Safe Space does just that, introducing a range of health and safety measures.

In Al Jaddaf Rotana you’ll be able to self-check-in on arrival, access digital food menus and use the Rotana app to make both room and restaurant bookings. All Rotana staff members will be donning personal protection equipment and have been trained by Ecolab to fulfil all of their duties safely and hygienically.