What happens when a hotel is in distress?

COVID-19 has had a profound impact on the hospitality sector and has led to the depression of multiple sectors across the globe. With hotel occupancy rates and RevPAR being negatively affected by the virus, those hotels with debt secured against them have been adversely affected. Below, we take a look at the issues to be considered by each of the parties with a stake in the hotel.

Although central banks are still providing relief to various sectors, where there is a breach by the hotel owner of the loan to value ratio of the debt it is crucial for the owner to initiate discussions with their lenders to discuss the rescheduling of the debt and alternative security package terms. The hotel owner may also seek to request a temporary moratorium in order to ‘pause’ some of the debt for a set period. If none of these possibilities are applicable for the bank, the hotel owner may look to sell the hotel to an opportunistic investor in the market, rather than pursue to defend its rights before a court (if the bank decides to enforce its legal rights). Depending on the circumstances and in order to limit their losses, a faster option for owners to exit from its liabilities may be the sale of the hotel.

The owner should also check the terms of the agreement entered into with the hotel operator (whether that be a hotel management agreement or franchise agreement), as restrictions may have been placed on the owner in respect of the financing or, in some cases, the sale of the hotel. In particular, a non-disturbance agreement may have also been entered into between the owner of the hotel, the bank and the hotel operator, whereby the operator will legally remain as the operator of the hotel for the term of the hotel management agreement, despite any foreclosure against the owner, or in the event of the sale to a third party

Any incoming opportunistic investor will need to carry out an extensive due diligence exercise on the hotel to evaluate the legal, financial and tax risks associated with acquiring it.

Hotels are typically encumbered by long-term management agreements with reputable hotel operator companies, which may provide attractive yields in a post-COVID world. However, the owner should review and understand the terms of the hotel management agreement or franchise agreement which have been agreed with the hotel operator. It may try to use the purchase of the hotel asset as an opportunity to try and renegotiate the terms of the hotel agreements with the manager. The location, size, reputation and F&B offering of the hotel should also be taken into account, particularly when considering consumer trends in a post COVID-19 world. If the hotel agreement with the operator has minimal time remaining on the term, the investor may consider whether a reconfiguration of the asset at the expiry of such hotel agreement is an option. Perhaps into more popular asset classes coming out of the pandemic, such as a datacentre or retail warehouse.

The incoming investor will need to comply with the regulatory requirements for the hotel, such as obtaining the hotel licence and permits from the relevant authorities in Dubai. As part of any restructuring negotiation, the incoming investor should ensure that it is suitably ring-fenced from any potential litigation against the defaulting owner, the hotel or the operator. Aggrieved parties may issue claims against the investor in the hotel as the active owner of the hotel and the investor must ensure that it is protected from any such litigation.

For any incoming investor, the risk and reward analysis will be an important one when looking at a distressed hotel. However, with the possibility of a vaccine being shortly available across the globe and international air corridors reopening between countries, an opportunistic player in the hospitality sector will most certainly reap the rewards.

Senior lawyer in the Dubai office of Baker McKenzie Habib Al Mulla, Keri Watkins a UK-qualified real estate lawyer who has been working in the Middle East since November 2007. She advises on all aspects of the commercial real estate transaction from the initial due diligence and structuring of the deal to post completion and litigation aspects, with a particular focus in the hospitality industry.