Architect says 300-storey vertical city could be built in the UAE

An Italian architect has drawn up plans for a 750 m-high vertical city that could accommodate 200,000 people.

Luca Curci says the skyscrapers would help with urban sprawl and global overpopulation and reverse urban decay in city centres, created by people moving outwards to wards the suburbs.

Called The Link, the 300 storey-high buildings would be connected and feature plants and greenery built into the balconies.

It would be a scaled-up version of the Vertical Forest project built in Milan in 2014.

Curci was asked by Apple to design their stores in Italy in 2011 and has also designed a footbridge over the Seine in Paris. He teaches urban planning and interior design at the Bahcesehir University campus in Rome.

The project was initially unveiled at the Knowledge Summit in Dubai in 2019 and he now says there has been interest from public and private sectors in the UAE to bring it to reality.

Building The Link would likely cost billions of dollars, but Curci says the environmental benefits would be huge, and the cost of expanding a city would also be comparable.

The Link would be made up of one 300-storey , with room for up to 100,000 people, and three smaller ones that would house the same amount again.

All amenities would be at most five floors away and The Link would house offices government departments, education and healthcare centres.

There are plans for hotels, spas, gyms and malls to also be added.

The environmental efficiencies include an AI system to regulate temperatures, CO2 levels, and humidity.