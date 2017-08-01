First Israir flight from Tel Aviv lands in Dubai

Dubai International Airport welcomed the first commercial flight from Tel Aviv.

Flight 6H 663, which departed Tel Aviv-Yafo at 10am local time on Tuesday December 1, arrived at DXB at 5.10 pm UAE time with 166 passengers on board, making Israir the first Israeli carrier to operate a commercial flight into Dubai.

It is part of a broader engagement between the UAE and Israel to further peace, dialogue and stability and promote sustainable development. The engagement has resulted in organisations of both countries commencing new economic and trade partnerships across sectors.

Israir will operate up to 14 weekly flights using its Airbus A320 aircraft between the two destinations. The launch of the new service coincides with the beginning of the holiday season during which DXB typically witnesses an uptick in passenger volumes passing through the airport.