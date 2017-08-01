More progress made at Abu Dhabi Ports development

Published: 5 December 2020 - 5:15 p.m.
Abu Dhabi Ports has completed the second phase of development at Delma Port, including the construction of a 315-m quay wall capable of accommodating up to 60 boats.

It will allow the region’s recreational and commercial vessels to relocate from the old Delma Port to the new one.

“Projects such as the ongoing development and evolution of the new Delma Port are vital to facilitating the economic growth of Delma Island and Al Dhafra region,” Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, group chief executive of Abu Dhabi Ports, said in a statement on Saturday.

In August, the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Abu Dhabi Ports set up Abu Dhabi Maritime, which will function as the point of reference for the sector.

Abu Dhabi has 45,000 sq m of waterways, housing 17 commercial and community port.

“The new Delma Port serves as the focal point of our government’s plans to grow and promote the economic and social development of Al Dhafra region,” said Saif Al Mazrouei, head of ports cluster at Abu Dhabi Ports.

Phase one of the new port, which cost AED170 million, was inaugurated in 2017 and features a 103-m ferry terminal, a marina, a repair yard, a fish market and an Adnoc marine fuelling station.

The second phase of development includes a new protection breakwater that shelters the northern half of the harbour, which was dredged to six metres in depth.


