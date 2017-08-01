You can now get COVID-19 PDCR tests for AED85 in Abu Dhabi

Published: 5 December 2020 - 5:30 p.m.
The cost of PCR tests in Abu Dhabi has decreased to AED85.

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has reduced the cost of the test gradually, from AED370 in March to AED250 in September, then to AED180.

Government-run hospitals in Dubai are also offering PCR nasal swab tests for Dh150.

The new offer by Seha applies to single tests.

Many companies have made a negative PCR test result mandatory for staff returning to offices and Abu Dhabi's updated border rules require up to three negative nasal swab results if an individual enters and stays in the emirate for at least eight days.

Those working in hospitality in Abu Dhabi also have to get tested regularly.

