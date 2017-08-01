Abu Dhabi named the best city for expats in the Middle East

Hospitality
News
Published: 6 December 2020 - 1:15 p.m.
By: Josh Corder
The UAE capital is gaining global attention for being a top place to live and work as it recently came out on top in the region for the best places for expats to live.

According to the Expat City Ranking 2020, by expat community InterNations, Abu Dhabi was the highest ranked city in the Middle East, placing tenth overall in the listings. Dubai ranked 20th in the list.

Abu Dhabi was ranked ahead of neighbouring cities including Muscat, Riyadh, Jeddah and Salmiya, which ranked 14th, 42nd, 52nd and 66th respectively.

The listings are compiled by surveys completed by expats staying in counties around the world who answer questions about five areas of expat life including quality of urban living, getting settles, work life, finance and housing and the cost of living.

Abu Dhabi ranked highly for being easy to relocate to, being safe to live in and for being easy to live in despite not speaking the local language.

The UAE capital also ranked highly for being a good place to make new friends, for friendliness in general and for being friendly towards foreign residents.

