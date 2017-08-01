Airport Dimensions opens its latest lounge at Dubai International Airport

Hospitality
News
Published: 6 December 2020 - 1:15 p.m.
By: Josh Corder
Airport Dimensions has opened its third Sleep ‘n Fly lounge in Dubai International Airport.

The new lounge offers passengers a private space where they can relax and socially distance.

Airport Dimensions opened its Concourse A premises at Dubai in 2017, and this will mark the fourth sleep lounge the American company has brought to a Middle Eastern Airport.

Oliver Schulz of ONGROUND Hospitality, said: “We’re delighted to be further expanding our business at Dubai International Airport, offering our third Sleep Lounge to passengers looking for a place to rest and relax away from the buzz of the main concourse.”

The new lounge includes 12 soundproof FlexiSuite Pods with 180° reclining seats, dimmable ambient lighting, air conditioning and 32-inch screen to connect to the travellers’ mobile, tablet or laptop among other features.

It also has a five soundproof and air-conditioned Sleep Cabins, three of which have double beds and an optional pull-out bed for a child.

Airport Dimensions is one of the fastest growing airport lounge operators and in July 2020, it acquired ONGROUND Hospitality and the sleep lounge brand, Sleep ‘n Fly.

Read the story on Aviation Business.


Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

