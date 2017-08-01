Dubai hailed for its proactive response to revive tourism

Hospitality
News
Published: 6 December 2020 - 6:45 p.m.
By: Josh Corder
Dubai has been heralded as a ‘leading example’ of a city that is getting its tourism sector back on the right path. Since July, the emirate has had its borders open to international guests, spending every moment since then to ensure everyone is safe.

A webinar organised by Dubai Chamber’s representative offices in Latin America taught more than 470 participants about the proactive steps Dubai has taken to ensure businesses flourish amid the pandemic.

‘Trust in Tourism 4.0: How Dubai Adapted to Welcome you Back’ had business leaders from the UAE and several Latin American countries, including Brazil, Paraguay, Colombia, Argentina, and Guatemala, all taking part.

According to state news agency WAM, the virtual event featured informative presentations from: Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing; Omar Khan, Director of International Offices, Dubai Chamber; Khalifa Al Qama, Head of Dubai Future Labs, Dubai Future Foundation; Stephane Perard, Managing Director- Brazil, Emirates; Ricardo Fracalossi, Sales Manager- Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay, Emirates; Marc Descrozaille, COO - India, Middle East & Africa, Accor; and Adriano Konialidis, Director - International Participants Expo 2020 Dubai.

Presentations examined Dubai’s myriad of policies to spur recovery, advanced technologies and preventative measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, navigate new challenges created by the pandemic and restart business activities earlier this year, including specific procedures implemented with the aviation and hospitality sectors.
