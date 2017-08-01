Every major opening from the world’s largest hotel groups in 2020

Despite the feverish, symptomatic elephant in the room, the world’s leading hotel groups have largely gone ahead ‘business as usual’ with their expansionary plans. The likes of Accor, IHG, Hilton, Marriott, Rotana and Dubai’s own Emaar, have continued to open hotels this year, proving our cherished hospitality industry is far less febrile than many feared.

Here’s a look at the major openings from these leading hotel groups this year.

Address Beach Resort – December



[[{"fid":"82336","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]



Address Beach Resort will begin welcoming guests from December, becoming the brand’s first beachfront property.

Standing within the popular Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) neighbourhood, the hotel will feature two twin towers, connected by the world’s tallest inhabited skybridge. Designed by Al Ain Holding, the 77 floor hotel will house 217 guest rooms and suites, ranging from deluxe rooms, all the way to the expansive three-bed Presidential Suite.

Facilities will include The Spa at Address, a range of pools for children and adults and a 100 metre strip of private beach. Being an Address property, the hotel will also house brand staples such as The Restaurant and The Lounge.

Signature F&B venues include The Beach Grill, Li’Brasil and ZETA Seventy Seven.

Vida Beach Resort, UAQ – December[[{"fid":"82351","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]Upscale lifestyle brand Vida Hotels and Resorts is primed and ready to enter Umm Al Quwain next month, opening Vida Beach Resort, UAQ.

Emaar Hospitality Group promised the property will have countless attractions to allure both residents and tourists to the design-led beachfront property. Once open, the hotel will provide 135 keys, as well as eight beach huts and a range of F&B venues.

Facilities include social eatery Origins, rooftop lounge SoCal, an ‘Instagrammable’ infinity pool, private beach, a spa, a kid’s pool and a kid’s club. Guests will also be able to take part in water sports such as paddle boarding and wake boarding.

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina – Q1[[{"fid":"82340","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]Right at the start of the year, IHG opened Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina.Located 20 minutes by car from Expo 2020, the hotel sits near JLT, Jebal Ali, Dubai Media City and Dubai Internet City; IHG explained the hotel will become an important hub for business travellers leading up to Expo 2020.

The five-star hotel features 273 hotel rooms, including 61 club rooms and 32 suites. The hotel offers facilities for MICE travellers such as meeting and conference rooms, all fitted with audio-visual technology.

There is also a large ballroom, together the MICE facilities comprise 460 square metres. The technology-focused hotel features a Guest Room Management System (GRMS) which allows guests to control the temperature, lighting and heating through a touch panel. Rooms also come with a media system connecting to surround sound via Bluetooth.

F&B venues include Thai restaurant Charm Thai, all-day dining venue Lo+Cale, lobby lounge Connexions, as well as the Hive, Nara, and Aqua Marina bars.

Staybridge Suites Dubai Al-Maktoum Airport - October[[{"fid":"82349","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]Staybridge Suites falls into IHG’s upmarket portfolio of brands, providing extended-stay solutions to both leisure and business travellers. The residential-style hotel is located 20 minutes from the Expo 2020 Dubai site, with the property’s GM confident this position will greatly benefit the hotel next year.

Staybridge Suites Dubai Al-Maktoum Airport general manager Chady Kanaan explained: “We are delighted to be launching Staybridge Suites for the first time in Dubai, which over the coming months, is set to become an iconic destination for Expo 2020 and beyond.”

“Designed for business and leisure travellers alike, our team look forward to creating comfortable and unique experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. At our hotel we strive to make our guests part of our community and encourage our guests to discover this up and coming part of town.”

The hotel features 262 keys, each room having a fully equipped kitchen, laundry machine, dishwasher, television, Wi-Fi, ironing board and separate living and working areas.

Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown – October[[{"fid":"82343","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]IHG’s first Indigo brand hotel in the Middle East opened in Dubai earlier this year.

Designed in collaboration with the Alserkal Cultural Foundation, Tashkeel and XVA Gallery, pieces come local artists as a celebration of Dubai’s arts scene. There are hand-painted feature walls, woven tapestry rugs, street graffiti art and various other finishing touches setting this hotel apart from others in the IHG portfolio.

The property comprises 269 rooms across 17 floors. Facilities include a ladies salon and a barber shop, two spa treatment rooms, a yoga studio and a gym with the option to book a personal trainer.

F&B venues include the Neighbourhood Café, a cocktail bar, a poolside bar and the Bakala Joos juice bar.

Leading the hotel is IHG’s first female general manager in the region, Laura Eggleton.

Accor

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk – October[[{"fid":"82348","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk opened its doors in October this year.Located in Dubai’s Oud Metha, the five-star property was initially slated to open in late 2019.

The flagship hotel contains 498 rooms and 97 serviced apartments. Also within the hotel is the Sofitel SPA with L’OCCITANE, a gymnasium, an outdoor pool, private cabanas and a kids club. Business travellers will have access to 10 meeting rooms in addition to a 1,115 square metre ballroom.

Brassiere Boulud has been designed by chef Daniel Boulud, known for his double Michelin-starred restaurant in New York. There is also Taiko – sister restaurant to the award-winning venue in Amsterdam by chef Schilo Van Coevorden. The Nine serves British gastropub classics while Bijou Patisserie serves baked goods.

Pullman Sharjah – February



[[{"fid":"82347","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]



Managed by Accor, Pullman Sharjah comprises 180 rooms and suites and facilities such as a gym, spa and hair salon, along with a number of F&B venues.

Connecting to the Oriana Hospital, the five-star property has a keen focus on tapping into the medical tourism market.

The medical centre at the hotel offers common medical services and surgeries. As Manazil Group explained, guests could undergo surgery at the medical centre and then recover in a hotel room at the property.

Manazil Real Estate Group CEO Eng. Abdul Mohsen Al Hammadi said: "Medical tourism is becoming highly competitive, which drives the demand for more affordable hotels and resorts for patients and their families.”

Marriott

JW Marriot Muscat – February[[{"fid":"82344","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]Located in the Sultanate’s Madinat Al-Irfan development project, the property is part of the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC) precinct. Linked directly to the OCEC, the hotel is also close to Muscat Old Town, the Royal Opera House, Old Souq and Mattrah Corniche. The five-star hotel features 304 guest rooms, along with a JW spa, a sauna, steam room, fitness centre, three outdoor pools and two courts for various sports.

F&B venues include the all-day dining eatery Kitchen 7, along with Pink Salt, Tonika, Butter Buns and the Catch pool bar. Choices range from Asian, Middle Eastern, and flame-grilled food to traditional gastropub cuisine.

For MICE travellers, JW Marriott Muscat has 2,500 sqm of banqueting space fitted with modern technology. Business travellers can use any of the two ballrooms or six meeting rooms for events, conferences, social events or weddings.

Connecting to the OCEC, the hotel features Oman’s largest executive lounge and also a lounge exclusively for airline crew.

JW Marriott Residences New Cairo, Al Jazi Gardens - November[[{"fid":"82345","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]Hoteliers across the region have stated how long-stay living and branded residences have grown in popularity this year. Marriott is no different, introducing what it calls ‘Egypt’s first luxury branded residence’ – JW Marriott Residences New Cairo, Al Jazi Gardens.

“Marriott International has more than five decades of presence in Egypt and as one of the most awe-inspiring and sought-after destinations in the world, we are committed to enhancing our portfolio and working with our partners to continuously bring new concepts to life for residents and consumers in the region. This incredible project marks Marriott International’s first branded residences in the country, and we are excited for future residents to experience the luxury services and amenities of the JW Marriott brand in their own homes,” explained Marriot’s chief development officer MEA, Jerome Briet.

The global operator brought the residence into the country following an agreement with regional investment firm Seldar Misr, the holding company of ALJAZI Egypt. The Al Jazi Egypt project itself is spread over 266,500 square metres, making up four projects in total: the commercial construction of Al Jazi First Mall and the Al Jazi Chess Field commercial area, and two residential developments that carry Marriott International’s flags, JW Marriott Residences New Cairo, Al Jazi Gardens and Marriott Residences New Cairo, Al Jazi First which was launched earlier this month and is now sold out.

St. Regis Almasa Hotel – December

[[{"fid":"82350","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]

Marriott International has signed an agreement to open the St. Regis Almasa hotel, sitting within the New Administrative Capital of Egypt.

The agreement will see the existing Almasa Royal Palace property renovated and rebranded as the Marriott five-star hotel in December.

Marriott told Hotelier Middle East, “We continue to see an increasing number of conversion opportunities. As a company, we have developed a conversion-friendly strategy for existing hotels to meet owner and guest demands; helping our partners reposition existing assets in a cost-effective manner with the backing of Marriott International’s powerful platforms and brands. Conversions are a testament to the trust owners have in Marriott and the reputation of our world-class brands.

“In the past 12 months we have signed five conversion deals – The St. Regis Almasa, Burj Rafal in Riyadh, Assila Hotel Jeddah, Al Wathba Desert Resort & Spa in Abu Dhabi and Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, Dubai. Of the signings, four of these properties have already successfully been converted and are being operated by Marriott.”

Hilton

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers – October

[[{"fid":"82339","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]



Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers swung open its doors on October 1, 2020 following a change of hands from Jumeirah Group. At the time of writing, it is the only hotel in the UAE capital to run the Conrad flag, Hilton’s luxury segment brand.

The hotel is one of the five Etihad Towers and has 12 F&B outlets, a spa, a private beach, three swimming pools and conference and event facilities. There are 576 guest rooms, suites and residences with views of the Arabian Gulf and there's a collection of luxury shops at The Avenue at Etihad Towers.

At the time of opening, Nils-Arne Schroeder, global head for Conrad Hotels & Resorts, said, “The debut of Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers in the capital of the UAE marks a significant milestone for the brand as we grow our portfolio in iconic locations around the world to better meet the needs of discerning travellers everywhere.

Hilton Mall of Istanbul – October



[[{"fid":"82342","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]



In the same month, Hilton Mall of Istanbul opened for business in Turkey.

Located within the same compound as the popular Mall of Istanbul, the five-star features 175 keys, 14 of which are terraced suites. For MICE travellers the hotel has a 1,120 sq m ballroom with a foyer area, 13 high-tech meeting rooms and a total of 2,793 sq m of meeting space.

F&B options include the all-day dining venue Kuzine Restaurant which offers a range of international dishes as well as Turkish and Italian specialities.The hotel’s general manager,

İlter Türkmenoğlu explained, “We strongly believe that Hilton’s world renowned service and hospitality will build synergy with Mall of Istanbul, Turkey's largest shopping, entertainment and living centre. Hilton Mall of İstanbul will also host national and international business gatherings at its 1410-seat conference hall, and 13 meeting rooms of different sizes.”

DoubleTree by Hilton M Square Hotel & Residence – December[[{"fid":"82341","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]DoubleTree by Hilton M Square Hotel & Residence is set to open next month becoming the flagship property for the upscale brand within Dubai. It will feature 458 keys, 327 spread across rooms and suites and the remaining 131 allocated for serviced residences.

There will be three F&B including a rooftop pool lounge, six meeting rooms and a ballroom, a member’s lounge, outdoor swimming pools including one kids pool, a fitness centre and spa treatment rooms.

The newly-appointed general manager of the property, Serpil Guney added, “Dubai continues to amaze the world with its glorious hotel openings and the DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M Square Hotel & Residences is a significant addition to the city’s impressive hospitality industry.

Rotana

Centro Corniche, Al Khobar – March[[{"fid":"82338","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]Centro Corniche is the first hotel to open in Al Khobar under the ‘Centro by Rotana’ brand and the seventh hotel by Rotana in the Kingdom. It features 253 keys spread across 11 floors, offering views of the Arabian Gulf.

Palmeraie Rotana Resort, Marrakech – March



[[{"fid":"82346","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]

Located in Marrakech, the large resort is spread across 230 hectares, comprising the 315-key Hôtel du Golf Rotana, the Golf Club Rotana with 11 suites and the 314-key Palmeraie Palace.

Opened in 1993, the resort can host up to 3,000 MICE travellers in its conference centre and has 13 F&B venues to choose from.

Other facilities include a fitness centre and a spa, along with an 18-hole golf course which is more than 120 acres in size. The course was designed by golf course architect Robert Trent Jones, Sr., who has built close to 400 courses around the globe in his lifetime.

Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel, Dubai – November[[{"fid":"82337","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]Falling into the five-star category, the hotel features 318 keys offering either pool or city views, it will also house five F&B venues, a fitness and wellness centre, six meeting rooms and an outdoor pool.

For long-stay guests, the property has rooms with living areas and kitchenette areas.

Located in central Dubai, the Al Jaddaf district connects the old and new areas of the emirate, providing easy access to Dubai Festival City, Dubai Frame and Dubai Mall.