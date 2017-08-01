How UAE domestic tourism has ‘exploded’ since the start of 2020

Hospitality
News
Published: 6 December 2020 - 3:15 p.m.
By: Josh Corder
Domestic tourism across the UAE has “exploded” this year since the start of the pandemic. That is according to Bruno Trenchard, senior manager – hotels and hospitality, at CBRE Middle East who spoke to sister publication Arabian Business.

Trenchard told Arabian Business: “It has literally exploded in the last few months. We have had stories of countless resorts in the country that are really doing well, that are really full on the weekends and that are really banking on this domestic tourism trend.”

According to CBRE, pre-pandemic around one in five hotel guests were UAE nationals, a figure which has now ballooned to nine out of ten.

“There is a lot to do in the country, we’re not saying the opposite, but we believe that if there are more attractions being developed and more offerings for people to stay in the country, then they will stay even more and travel abroad less and spend more of their income within the UAE,” said Trenchard.

“This is where there’s a big challenge for investors and for the government in different emirates is to make sure that even if people start travelling again, they also keep staying in hotels within the country. So developing the offering; offering and having new activities for the residents that can be one way to retain them and I think hoteliers also have a role to play in that. Having some special residents-rates for instance could be very useful.”

Read the full story on Arabian Business.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Utilities Middle East to host conference on the future of nuclear energy
    2020 RPME Power 50: Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO, ENOC Group
      Here's what happened at the Hotelier Awards 2020
        UK’s NFTS chooses EditShare for major media infrastructure upgrade
          NDI says it can transform a smartphone into a broadcast camera system

            More related galleries

            4Space Design is working on a project of six eco-friendly glass boat homes
              Take a look at the upcoming Rixos Dubai Hotel & Suites Jewel of the Creek
                Restaurant Team of the Year - Hotel Managed Outlet shortlist for the Caterer Awards 2020 revealed
                  Revealed: Head Chef of the Year - Hotel Managed Outlet shortlist for Caterer Awards 2020
                    In pictures: 10 years of Nat Geo's 'Moments' competition