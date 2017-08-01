How UAE domestic tourism has ‘exploded’ since the start of 2020

Domestic tourism across the UAE has “exploded” this year since the start of the pandemic. That is according to Bruno Trenchard, senior manager – hotels and hospitality, at CBRE Middle East who spoke to sister publication Arabian Business.

Trenchard told Arabian Business: “It has literally exploded in the last few months. We have had stories of countless resorts in the country that are really doing well, that are really full on the weekends and that are really banking on this domestic tourism trend.”



According to CBRE, pre-pandemic around one in five hotel guests were UAE nationals, a figure which has now ballooned to nine out of ten.

“There is a lot to do in the country, we’re not saying the opposite, but we believe that if there are more attractions being developed and more offerings for people to stay in the country, then they will stay even more and travel abroad less and spend more of their income within the UAE,” said Trenchard.

“This is where there’s a big challenge for investors and for the government in different emirates is to make sure that even if people start travelling again, they also keep staying in hotels within the country. So developing the offering; offering and having new activities for the residents that can be one way to retain them and I think hoteliers also have a role to play in that. Having some special residents-rates for instance could be very useful.”