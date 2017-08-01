MCFT provides ‘lifetime value’ for your foodservice equipment needs

Hospitality
News
Published: 6 December 2020 - 1 p.m.
By: Josh Corder
We’re all tired of hearing about the trials and tribulations of poor equipment maintenance. With lots of change in the world, now is your chance to make a new start if you haven’t already. Make the transition to outsourcing your maintenance today, you won’t regret it.

MCFT offers a ‘lifetime value’ approach with your equipment, ensuring low running costs and maximum uptime. We can provide everything you would ever need, meaning zero hassle for you and minimal demand on smaller back-office teams:

• SITE-BASED TECHNICIANS

• PPM AND AMC CONTRACTS

• CALLOUTS AND REACTIVE WORK

• NEW EQUIPMENT

• CALIBRATION

• SPARE PARTS

[[{"fid":"82324","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]

MCFT is a global company, but wherever we operate the key to our success has always been our focus on providing a high quality of service for our customers, whether that be through our knowledgeable technicians or our customer-focused office team.

We build open and flexible relationships with our clients meaning we can build our service levels around your needs.

Want to try something better than the average maintenance provider? Want to use actual well-trained technicians that add value by really understanding your equipment needs? Want a trustworthy company to take away the hassle of maintenance? Try MCFT – now is the time to make the change.

Contact us now to solve your issues – definitively – and hear from our prestigious list of reference sites. Our team would welcome the chance to discuss this further with you. Email us at Gulf@MCFT.com, or connect with us through our website https://gcc.mcft.com/contact-us.


