Misk Properties signs operating agreement for Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai

Shangri-La Hotel , Dubai along Sheikh Zayed Road was sold for AED700.2 million (US$190.62 million) at an online auction earlier this year. Facilitated by Emirates Auction, the platform did not reveal the name of the winning bidder at that time.

Close to a year later, sources have confirmed to Hotelier that the bidder was in fact Mismak Properties, a subsidiary of First Abu Dhabi Bank, which was the firm responsible for initiating the auction.

Mismak Properties acts as a holding company for FAB’s real estate investment and development activities.

At the time of the auction, Shangri-La Group, which is based out of Hong Kong, said the sale wouldn’t have an ‘immediate impact’ on the hotel’s service or management agreement. The sale did not include furnishings or a trade licence, for example.

Commenting on the auction earlier in 2020, a Shangri-La Group spokesperson said in a statement emailed to Arabian Business: “We wish to assure our guests and business partners that it is business as usual at Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai. A potential change in ownership doesn’t necessarily have an immediate impact on our management agreement. Guests can continue to look forward to the high quality of service excellence that the Shangri-La Group is known for. We have been operating successfully in the region since 2003 and are committed to growing our presence in the UAE and the Middle East.”

[[{"fid":"82321","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]

On December 6, it was announced Mismak Properties signed a new hotel operating agreement with Shangri-La to place the 42-storey hotel within its portfolio.

Jasim Al Ali, CEO of Mismak Properties said, "We are very excited to have signed an agreement with Shangri-La Group, Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai is a landmark property located at the heart of the dynamic city. The acquisition of the hotel tower earlier this year presents Mismak Properties with an unprecedented opportunity to add significant value to our portfolio of hospitality assets. Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai is an iconic part of the UAE's hospitality landscape, and we are delighted to add the property to our portfolio."

Oliver Bonke, regional chief executive officer - Middle East, Europe, India and the Americas-Shangri-La Group added, "We are honoured to continue to create moments of joy for our guests in Dubai, with Shangri-La Group's heartfelt hospitality. Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai has been operating successfully for 16 years in a highly competitive environment and continues to achieve results that support our positioning as market leaders."

The 490-key five-star property will still run the Shangri-La flag.