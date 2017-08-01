New F&B director appointed at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr has named Mohamed Abdallah its new director of F&B.

The Egyptian brings 16 years of know-how to the job, having started out in InterContinental Hotel Abu Dhabi, where he was quickly elevated to banquet operations manager. In 2011 he joined Fairmont Bab al Bahr as banquet operations director, later being promoted to conference services and catering director.

“I’m excited to be part of the team and to continue the ongoing success of this property and to lead the award-winning food and beverage team of Fairmont Bab Al Bahr,” explained Abdulla.

The Abu Dhabi hotel features nine F&B venues, including CuiScene, Café Sushi, Maison Beiruit, Chameleon Terrace, Bridges Bar and two Marco Pierre White venues. In his new capacity, Abdallah will lead them all.

As of last year, the beachfront hotel became home to a second Marco Pierre White restaurant – Marco’s New York Italian. A venue its eponymous creator was confident would be a success from the start.

Commenting on the venue, White said: “Marco’s New York Italian, is all about creating an environment where people can sit and enjoy some great food whatever the occasion and we’ve made sure that the menu and the ambience reflects just that.

“The idea is that the restaurant isn’t just about selling a meal. It’s a great place to share and socialise whether it’s a night out with friends, a family lunch, or somewhere for parents to take children out for a meal,” he added.

With his previous experience in conferences and catering, Abdallah will also the banqueting side of operations at the five-star hotel. Fairmont Bab Al Bahr houses more than 2,500 square metres of event space, including six meeting venues, an outdoor lawn and a beach. Altogether, the hotel can accommodate up to 1,100 guests in its even venues pre-pandemic.