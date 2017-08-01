This luxury resort in Oman will help organise your tourist visa

Hospitality
News
Published: 6 December 2020 - 1:15 p.m.
By: Josh Corder
Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort in Oman has announced it has resumed welcoming back guests from all around the globe.

The news follows the decision by Omani authorities to resume the issuance of tourism visas into the Sultanate. The stipulation, however, is that tourists must organise their trip through either a hotel or tourism establishment.

Thankfully, Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort is providing just that. The hotel said in a release that, “Tourists from the Middle East and beyond can now plan a trip to Oman’s leading resort and apply for a tourist visa to enter the country, provided they have a hotel booking or sponsorship from a local travel agency.

“Travellers are also required to present two negative COVID-19 PCR tests to be enabled entry in Oman, one no more than 90 hours prior to departure and another conducted at the airport on arrival. For trips less than seven days, visitors will also be able to bypass the quarantine requirement and freely explore their destination.”

Situated 2,000 metres above sea-level, the hotel claims to be the highest five-star resort in the region. It is believed the hotel required more than seven million man-hours to be built, spanning 66,000 square metres.

The property boasts 82 canyon view rooms, as well as 33 private pool villas, including the three-bedroom pool villa. One of the most popular parts of the hotel is the canyon view platform where the late Princess Diana once stood in the 1980s.

