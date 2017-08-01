Timeline: How the hospitality sector was affected by COVID-19 in 2020

With the year coming to end an end, we thought now would be a good time to take you down memory lane. Granted, 2020 isn’t a lane you’d want to walk down regularly. In fact, it’s probably the type of dimly-lit, scary and dilapidated lane your mother always advised you not to cut through

However, the hospitality sector, like many others in the global economy, has started to overcome the tremendous hurdles of this year. Striding into the third quarter, groups almost-unanimously posted improvements compared to Q2. The UAE in particular has been commended worldwide for its action against the virus and the comparatively rapid bounce-back of its vital hotel sector.

Here is a timeline of the industry’s performance this year, from the start of the pandemic, to right now.

January: Fears about the virus start to take shape

In late January this year, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) released a report suggesting the Wuhan-centred coronavirus could have a lasting economic impact on the tourism industry . At this time, the virus was thought to have mainly been contained to China, not yet posing a threat to the UAE and its businesses.

March: WHO declares COVID-19 a pandemic

On March 11, The World Health Organisation (WHO) declares COVID-19 a pandemic. The following week, Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) announces that all bars, pubs and lounges would close until the end of that month and with immediate effect.

On March 25, UAE authorities opted to ground all passenger flights in a bid to stem the spread of the virus. A decision which cut off international tourism to hotels and in turn, led to the rise of domestic tourism this year.

In Dubai, hotels had a challenging March. According to data from STR, hotels in the emirate reported drops across average daily rate (ADR), revenue per available room (RevPAR) and occupancy. Compared to the same point last year, ADR at the start of March fell by 20.4 percent, RevPAR by 42.9 percent and occupancy by 28.2 percent.

June: A turning point for adaptation

After several months of adapting to the pandemic, Dubai was already readying itself to reopen for tourism the following month. HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, CEO and Chairman of Emirates Group, revealed hotels in Dubai were seeing occupancy rates inch as high as 80 percent on the weeks.

Speaking to CNN’s John Defterios, he revealed how the airline has helped restart business in Dubai. He highlighted that thanks to the rise in summer packages, and the work of the UAE government “In the last couple of weeks, we see the hotels are doing well. Some of the hotels even during the weekend, there is up to 80 percent occupancy. So that's really is very positive from the local market and now also we like to see the international businesses really coming back to Dubai and the UAE.”

According to STR, occupancy fell by 60.8 percent to 26.3 percent compared to June 2019 . Average daily rate (ADR) also fell by 28.9 percent to AED275.75. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) took the worst hit, dropping by 72.2 percent to AED72.65.

The ADR and RevPAR levels were up from May 2020, but the occupancy level was slightly lower than the month prior.

On July 7, Dubai reopened its doors to international guests, with hotel groups across the emirate rejoicing.

Some hoteliers even told Hotelier Middle East they had been very fortunate. Fairmont Ajman general manager Kosta Kourotsidis said his property was “very fortunate” to have resumed to healthy occupancy levels, which are “higher over the weekends and slow down across the weekdays”. Kourotsidis said: “We won’t hit 90 percent mark [occupancy] in the coming months for many reasons because of the social distancing measures we’ve implemented.”Despite not following in the footsteps of Dubai in reopening for international tourism, hotel occupancy rates improved in Abu Dhabi during July.

The Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) in the UAE capital revealed rates were up 3 percent year-on-year in the first week of the month.

“Abu Dhabi has long been known for its unparalleled hospitality and diverse range of offerings,” Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, executive director of tourism and marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi said.

August: Specific hotel groups celebrate success

A month on, Rotana revealed it was seeing improvements in its occupancy rates across the UAE. At weekends, the group had occupancy rates between 60 and 65 percent.

Occupancy levels at the Palazzo Versace Dubai have hotel up to 70 percent during weekdays and as high as 90 percent on weekends, according to the property’s managing director Monther Darwish.

Northern emirate Ras Al Khaimah saw a spike in hotel bookings during its Shortcation campaign across the city’s hotels.

Running from June 7 to August 31, the Shortcation campaign provided packages to UAE residents looking to experience the emirate’s range of hotels and experiences. Those staying for three nights or more in the emirate were given add-ons to their bookings such as Jebel Jais Flight, Jais Sky Tour ziplines, Jais Sky Maze and Suwaidi Pearl farm.

During the first 12 weeks of the campaign, RAK racked up 15,000 hotel room nights, generating the highest RevPAR levels in the UAE and second highest in the GCC, after Riyadh.

It was also in September that Dubai hotels enjoyed their highest occupancy rates since February.

Occupancy levels increased to 45.4 percent in September 2020 compared to 40 percent in August 2020. Preliminary data from STR showed that occupancy in September this year is down 37.6 percent compared to the 2019, though it is the second consecutive month where occupancy rates have improved since the height of the pandemic.

Average daily rate (ADR) was down 20.8 percent to AED284.15 compared to September 2019 and revenue per available room (RevPAR dipped 50.6 percent to AED129.03.

October: UAE boasts consistent recovery

For the UAE in October, occupancy was 52.7 percent, only down 31.5 percent compared to the same point last year. ADR clocked in at AED358.69, down 33.2 percent and RevPAR registered at AED189.19, down 54.2 percent.

Each of the three key performance metrics were up from previous months. The occupancy and RevPAR levels were the highest in the UAE since February, noted STR.

The Middle East as a whole did slightly worse than the UAE, but still showed positive signs of a bounce back in October. Occupancy was at 44.2 percent, down 33.8 percent compared to last year, with ADR reaching US$108.47, down 23.2 percent and RevPAR at $47.96, down 49.2 percent.

November: UAE retains its world-leading reputation as a go-to tourism destination

A meeting held in November by The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), revealed that occupancy rates in Abu Dhabi had increased by 95 percent in Q3 2020 compared to Q2.

Thanks to the city’s tourism bounce back, its related industries have also recorded improvement. Malls for example saw an approximate 83 percent increase in footfall, with airline bookings also jumping by 119 percent. Seating capacity for all airlines operating in Abu Dhabi increased by 364 percent in the period.