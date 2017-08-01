You can now check travel restrictions on Skyscanner

With things changing so quickly at the moment, it can be difficult to keep up.

Even the most avid news reader will struggle to keep on top of the changing restrictions across the globe.

But luckily, Skyscanner has launched an interactive map showing you all the travel restrictions you need to know about.

Simply enter the country you’re travelling from, and you’ll be able to see whether you’ll need to quarantine on arrival in a destination, and if you’ll need to quarantine when you come back.

You’ll also be able to see the new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people that week, and whether that rate is going down or up compared to the week before.

Plus, you can see whether or not your chosen destination is allowing tourists, and if you’ll need a negative test result before visiting.

Countries have been put into three categories - low restrictions, moderate restrictions, and major restrictions.

The lists are constantly updated, but currently 82 countries have major restrictions, 141 countries have minor restrictions, and 2 countries have low restrictions.

Among those with major restrictions are the United States, Canada, India, China, Australia and New Zealand.

The data is taken from the International Air Transport Association, but you should always double check before booking a trip.