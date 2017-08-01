Address Beach Resort general manager on opening a JBR icon

[[{"fid":"82366","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]Expected to open this month, Address Beach Resort is set to be another showstopper in Emaar’s impressive portfolio, with a record-breaking infinity pool that seems to defy the laws of physics.

Entrusted to oversee that incredible top floor 310 m infinity pool, as well as the 76 luxurious floors below it, is Marianne Fitzgerald. The general manager has big plans to make the hotel a leisure hot spot. Her method? As the former GM of Emaar’s Palace Downtown, she’s looking to bring the atmosphere of Downtown Dubai to the sunny shores of JBR.



“The Address brand is well known in the emirate and the region. It’s very elegant, fashionable and chic, and draws in guests who embody all of those things. What makes this JBR resort so special is that it brings the urban feel you can find in Dubai Downtown, to this more leisure-orientated part of the city.

“It’s a combination of the high fashion culture in Downtown with the leisure component found across the emirate’s beach destinations. The resort has four pools, one of which is an amazing infinity pool with fabulous views.”



[[{"fid":"82365","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

And high-fashion it certainly will be, with 217 hotel rooms and suites, 428 serviced apartments and 478 residential apartments, all boasting either seafront or Marina views. As its towering stature would suggest, the sky is the limit for Address Beach Resort.

Fitzgerald says: “We are aiming for the big guns. Emaar is not afraid to take on the established five-star deluxe resort brands in Dubai. These are the ones we’re looking to compete with.

“I believe we’ll be able to welcome guests from all over the world, and in the first few months of opening, we’ll see Millennials, young couples, families, locals and expats all giving the resort a go. I want the property to ripple through the community and really speak to people “It’s a resort for those who want to feel special and want to feel relevant. With the food and beverage offerings in mind, the property will be great for the expat looking to treat him or herself once or twice a week, with a selection of interesting choices.”

The diversity of F&B venues go a long way in diversifying the hotel, she says. “We have a core set of restaurants and F&B concepts for the Address brand. The Lobby Lounge is a core concept, as is The Restaurant, which is designed for a crowd looking for a more traditional dining experience.

“We enhanced things with three incredible signature restaurants, which are Li’Brasil, a Brazilian/Lebanese restaurant, plus The Beach Grill, which is located on the beach facing the sea and family pool. The third is Zeta Seventy Seven, which is near the infinity pool on the 77th floor and adopted from the [venue in the] existing Address Downtown.”[[{"fid":"82367","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

Being a home-grown brand, Address enjoys a loyal clientele, a privilege the GM is hoping to leverage to boost occupancy across the portfolio.

She explains: “It’s a very strong local brand which already has a lot of local support. Moving into our opening, we want to build on that and strengthen all of the Address hotels in the area. For example, if a guest is staying a few nights in Address Beach Resort, we’d look into ways to get that same guest into Address Downtown in the same period.

“We’re working on building very close alliances with the existing hotels and showing guests what makes each one special. We’re very keen to tap into the immense loyalty pool Emaar and Address has and use that as a vehicle to attract customers. There are some talks to introduce package deals between Address hotels, something we would take part in.”

Despite the clear intent to take on the market in the neighbourhood and come out on top, Fitzgerald is still hasn’t let that drive cloud her personality. She concluded: “I’m honoured to be part of Address, such a luxurious brand in the region. I come from humble beginnings, so to be able to say I have worked with such prestigious properties, means a lot.”