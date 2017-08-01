Arabian Travel Market to have ‘huge influx’ of Israeli visitors

Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Next year is expecting a ‘huge influx’ of exhibitors and visitors from Israel thanks to the historical Abraham Accords inked earlier this year.

Reed Exhibitions, the firm behind ATM, said it will be the first time Israel has taken part in a major travel event in the Middle East.

“Following the signing of the Israel–United Arab Emirates normalisation agreement, the Israel Ministry of Tourism is planning significant steps to promote Israel as a tourism destination in the UAE. This will include participating for the first time in the Arabian Travel Market with a large booth and a delegation of Israel tourism industry representatives, as well as attending high-level conference sessions," said Ksenia Kobiakov, director of new markets development department, Israel Ministry of Tourism.

Since the normalisation of relations between the two countries, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, in particular, have been quick to lay down infrastructure which will make the country more appealing to Jewish travellers. Both emirates have invested in kosher kitchens in hotels, with numerous carriers across the region already signing codeshare deals with Tel Aviv-based airlines.

According to research from Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), 8.6 million trips were made by Israelis last year, proving the massive potential of Israeli tourism for the UAE.

“The interest shown by the Israeli Ministry of Tourism as well as other travel professionals based in Israel and international operators specialising in tours to Israel has been extraordinary. This is a brand new market for both inbound and outbound operators and will provide a much-needed boost to regional and international travel,” said Danielle Curtis, exhibition director ME, Arabian Travel Market.

“However, it is not just about direct travel between Israel and UAE and Bahrain,” she added.

“Due to the burgeoning international flight network between El Al, Emirates, flydubai, Etihad and Gulf Air, there will be massive potential for two-centre holidays or stopovers, either during inbound or outbound legs.

“Indeed, according to the Israel Ministry of Tourism, 2019 was a record year for tourism and pilgrimage with over 4,550,000 visitors, a 10.6 percent increase over 2018 and more than 350,000 arrived in December 2019, another record.

“In addition, 5.7 million Jews live in the US, with France, Canada, UK and Argentina each having their own significant Jewish communities of 450,000, 392,000, 292,000 and 180,000 respectively. Many will of course make trips to Israel to see relatives and visit religious sites, who can now take advantage of an expanded international flight network,” added Curtis.

The 27th edition of ATM will take place from Sunday, May 16 to Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. ATM 2021 feeds into the wider Arabian Travel Week, which will also include the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) and Travel Forward.