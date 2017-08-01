Atlantis, The Palm adds another health certificate to its collection

Atlantis, The Palm has received yet another health and safety certificate, this time from Sharecare and the Forbes Travel Guide.

The two partnered on the Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED certificate to provide rigorous evaluation on hotels’ cleaning protocols. To date, Atlantis is one of only 30 hotels to be given this cutting-edge health security certification.

To receive the stamp, the hotel must sign up to a health security software, with Atlantis leaders continuously verifying the hotel’s health protocols. The software includes an artificial intelligence chatbot which walks leaders through a verification process that includes cleaning standards, procedures and products, social distancing measures, ventilation and air-handling equipment, and health safety communication with employees and guests. The assessment also covers health and hygiene protocols, physical distancing, and compliance and accountability to give guests the peace of mind that the resort is adhering to global best practices for their safety and comfort.

“In the new normal, wellbeing is going to be at the forefront,” said Sharecare CEO Jeff Arnold. “The next layer is this new expectation that’s being shaped: Where I stay, work, and play – is it safe?”

“In light of the pandemic – and with the wellbeing of our guests and colleagues always our number one priority – it has been Atlantis, The Palm’s prerogative to re-define and elevate safety and hygiene protocols. Being the first hotel in the Middle East, and one of the first worldwide to receive the Sharecare verification seal of approval, is testament to our commitment to making each and every one of our guests feel safe and secure, and we will continue to evolve to meet revised health and safety challenges and expectations,” said Marius Van Deventer, director, health & safety, Atlantis Dubai.