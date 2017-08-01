Aviation authorities call for eradication of quarantine after reports claims they are ineffective

International aviation associations have called for European governments to abolish quarantine measures following recommendations published by the EASA and ECDC.

EASA and ECDC guidelines have claimed that air travellers account for less than one percent of all detected COVID-19 cases.

The guidelines also reject the use of quarantine measures where the transmission of the virus is already widespread.

Olivier Jankovec, director general of Airports Council International (ACI) Europe, said: “These Guidelines unequivocally show quarantines to be essentially politically-driven, non-risk-based measures which bear no relation to what is actually needed to safeguard public health.

“Quarantines fail the test of proportionality, a key principle of EU law – particularly since there are no equivalent measures at land borders.

“We call on national governments to immediately abolish their quarantine restrictions and restore freedom of movement for European citizens.”

To date, 102 airports across Europe have deployed testing facilities but aviation associations are calling for more to be done to increase travel.

Montserrat Barriga, director general of European Regions Airline Association (ERA), said: “Testing technologies are evolving quickly, and we stand ready to work with EASA, the ECDC and national governments to implement the most efficient and effective methods to get Europe moving again.”

Rafael Schvartzman, IATA’s regional VP for Europe, said: “Rapid testing of passengers for COVID-19 opens the door to restarting air travel by eliminating quarantine.

“The EASA/ECDC protocol makes it clear that quarantine is not an effective measure in the present circumstances.”

European air passenger traffic has been one of the most heavily impacted regions worldwide and recently plunged to -89 percent.

