Barceló Residences Dubai Marina offers discounts on extended-stays

Hospitality
News
Published: 7 December 2020 - 4:45 p.m.
By: Josh Corder
Barceló Residences Dubai Marina has announced a range of discounts for those looking to book extended-stays.

The group said it has seen a surge in demand for the serviced apartments sector over the past nine months.

Guests booking for three months at a time will receive a 10 percent discount, while six-month or annual bookings will have a 30 percent discount applied.

Birthe Bolz, general manager at Barceló Residences Dubai Marina, commented, “Our property persevered through the lock-down earlier this year, and we are proud to have had a steady and positive occupancy rate since then. I believe it is a testament to our passionate team, competitive rates, and our early implementation of Barceló Hotel Group’s ‘We Care About You’ programme that assured the comfort, safety and loyalty of our guests and staff.”

“We have also partnered with many businesses in the area to make their stay as enjoyable and engaging as possible. As part of our Barceló Residences Privilege card programme, monthly guests can avail special discounted offers at partner nail spas, gyms, restaurants and beach clubs – including our sister property Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel.” Boiz added.

Prices are as follows, one bedroom apartment from AED 9,500; two-bedroom apartment from AED13,500 and three-bedroom apartment from AED16,500.

