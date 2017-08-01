Day in the Life: Tolga Lacin, area general manager, Marriott International

I usually wake up early and start the day with black coffee and breakfast with my family, whilst also going through emails and WhatsApps.

6:30am

I try and do one hour in the gym every morning, as I look after several hotels I am always in different locations, so I find that if I work out in the mornings I am able to stick to the routine during weekdays. It also gives a good energy boost and a good start to the day.

I’m in the office going through the previous evening’s reports across the hotel and all F&B venues and our upcoming bookings, so that I am prepared for my daily operations meeting with my team, where we will discuss numbers and figures, service standards and any special events happening across the hotels.

10am

No day is ever the same, which is one of the things I love about my job. But a big part of our hotels is F&B, so I spend a lot of time researching new concepts to stay on the forefront of both the local and global F&B scene. We have more than 30 F&B outlets across all of our hotels, so between my F&B management team, marketing team and suppliers I spend a lot of time ensuring both concepts and day-to-day operations are executed well.

My lunch break is often a lunch meeting in one of our venues. I often have lunch in Bounty Beets at Le Méridien Mina Seyahi as is has some really good healthy options that are still tasty and fulfilling. Or Seafood Market at Le Méridien Dubai is also a favourite of mine, where fresh seafood straight from the tanks and fresh vegetables are cooked to order.

2pm

A big part of my role is administration and managing the business of the hotels, so I meet with my director of finance almost daily to ensure our numbers and figures and legal requirements are as they should be in order to run a healthy business.

Planning and strategising is key in my role, so I have bi-weekly strategy meetings with my entire executive committee where sales, F&B, marketing, HR, revenue and engineering teams are present. We will discuss everything from state of the business, new ideas – which could be anything from a new F&B concept to the opening of our upcoming water Park, Jungle Bay [Opening in January 2021 at the Mina Seyahi Complex] to staff welfare.

6pm

I am a very present leader and I believe that staff welfare is absolutely paramount to have a successful business, so I spend a lot of time touching base with the staff in operations and also do monthly meetings with front line staff where they can talk to me directly about any feedback they have on operations or their overall welfare. I also have a WhatsApp hotline where all frontline staff can message me with any concerns or issues that I go through daily.

Dinnertime is usually spent with my family, either at home or in one of our venues. Fish at Le Méridien Mina Seyahi reminds me of Turkey, where I am originally from, but also I often take my family for an authentic Italian meal at Casa Mia at Le Méridien Dubai.