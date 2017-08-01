Dubai's Zabeel House by Jumeirah has turned into a giant festive calendar

Hospitality
News
Published: 7 December 2020 - 1:45 p.m.
By: Josh Corder
The countdown to Christmas is in full swing, and in celebration of the most magical time of the year, Dubai’s Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens has turned into a giant festive calendar.

Being called “Dubai’s biggest multi-storey festive calendar”, hotel guests and the public alike will be in with the chance to win brilliant prizes including staycations, brunches, dining experiences, plus pool and beach access across Jumeirah hotels including Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Jumeirah Mina A’ Salam, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray and popular Dubai Marina beach club Zero Gravity.

The exterior windows of the trendy hotel have been transformed into festive calendar doors and the Christmas-themed display can be seen from the surrounding streets and LAH LAH’s palatial terrace.

“As we hurtle full steam towards the festive season, we want to reward our loyal community’s continuous support during this challenging year. Before we turn the page on 2020, the Zabeel House by Jumeirah team has curated an exciting line-up of events for the community to come together and celebrate responsibly,” said Luke James, General Manager of Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens.

