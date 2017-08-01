Four Seasons to focus on ‘exceptional luxury experiences’ next year

“Exciting new hotel openings, renovations and enhancements are progressing across the portfolio, all with a focus on creating the most exceptional luxury experiences while welcoming guests safely,” said Christian Clerc, president, global operations for Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.“Regardless of the destination, Four Seasons guests can take comfort in knowing that their health and safety is our highest priority,” he added.
Many of the openings next year are located in the U.S., including Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley, Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences New Orleans Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Fort Lauderdale. In the Middle East, Clerc revealed a handful of large-scale renovation projects.
Carlo Stragiotto, general manager at Four Seasons Hotel Amman, commented, “We are delighted to unveil our newly designed rooms and suites, each of which has been reimagined with the goal of taking the guest experience to new heights. The results are truly inspiring; local artisans have been engaged to create bespoke design elements that draw heavily from Jordanian history and traditional craftsmanship, capturing the essence of this wonderful destination. We look forward to welcoming both local residents and international visitors to our beautiful Hotel, which offers the perfect retreat for those who wish to explore the many wonders of Jordan.”
Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre is undergoing extensive renovations to all aspects of the hotel. Executed by hospitality design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA), the newly redesigned guest rooms and suites reveal a new look which harks back to Saudi’s rich culture.