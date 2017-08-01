Four Seasons to focus on ‘exceptional luxury experiences’ next year

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts has revealed its plans for next year, going ahead with openings, renovations and enhancements across its global portfolio, despite the cash-strapped 2020 preceding it.

“Exciting new hotel openings, renovations and enhancements are progressing across the portfolio, all with a focus on creating the most exceptional luxury experiences while welcoming guests safely,” said Christian Clerc, president, global operations for Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

“Regardless of the destination, Four Seasons guests can take comfort in knowing that their health and safety is our highest priority,” he added.

Many of the openings next year are located in the U.S., including Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley, Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences New Orleans Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Fort Lauderdale. In the Middle East, Clerc revealed a handful of large-scale renovation projects.





[[{"fid":"82355","view_mode":"square","fields":{"format":"square","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"class":"media-element file-square"},"link_text":null}]]

Four Seasons Hotel Amman for example has recently completed its refurbishment of guest rooms, reflecting Arabic, Islamic and Western cultures in a cohesive design. The hotel’s original designers, Richmond International, incorporate advanced technologies in rooms flooded with natural light.

Carlo Stragiotto, general manager at Four Seasons Hotel Amman, commented, “We are delighted to unveil our newly designed rooms and suites, each of which has been reimagined with the goal of taking the guest experience to new heights. The results are truly inspiring; local artisans have been engaged to create bespoke design elements that draw heavily from Jordanian history and traditional craftsmanship, capturing the essence of this wonderful destination. We look forward to welcoming both local residents and international visitors to our beautiful Hotel, which offers the perfect retreat for those who wish to explore the many wonders of Jordan.”





[[{"fid":"82356","view_mode":"square","fields":{"format":"square","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"class":"media-element file-square"},"link_text":null}]]

Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet will reopen next year with a new look. “Since opening as a Four Seasons hotel almost 25 years ago, we have welcomed guests from all over the world, with many returning again and again, year after year,” said Tarek Mourad, senior GM of Four Seasons Hotels Istanbul. “Given that so many people are not travelling right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we thought this an ideal time for a complete transformation with minimal disruption for our guests.”

[[{"fid":"82357","view_mode":"square","fields":{"format":"square","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"class":"media-element file-square"},"link_text":null}]]



Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre is undergoing extensive renovations to all aspects of the hotel. Executed by hospitality design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA), the newly redesigned guest rooms and suites reveal a new look which harks back to Saudi’s rich culture.

“The redesigned spaces embrace the heritage of the city and at the same time, reflect contemporary aesthetics and the design-savvy sensibility of the modern traveller who expects a sensory experience and a place of comfort within the Hotel,” said Guenter Gebhard, general manager at Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh. “Our new look, combined with our team’s warm hospitality and Lead With Care health and safety program, offers an authentic and safe luxury experience for guests unlike any other in the city.”