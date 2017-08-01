Here's what happened at the Hotelier Awards 2020

Published: 7 December 2020 - 6:45 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

The Hotelier Awards 2020 were one of our most successful award shows ever, bringing together more than 200 professionals for a night of celebrating.

Our 'Back to the 80s' themed event took place at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai Hotel, with many of our distinguished guests donning their finest period clothing, we're talking full-on shell suits and lenty of scrunchies.

The event was also livestreamed our gala event, bringing together thousands of online viewers via both YouTube and Facebook.

The evening shon a light on the achievements of 18 of hospitality's hardest workers and greatest innovators, not to mention many more who were highly commended.

If you didn't get a chance to attend the event, or you just want to revive the fun you had that evening, you can watch our video below:

