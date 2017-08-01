Middle East hospitality is already in the recovery phase, say experts

Colliers International released its latest MENA Hotel Forecast this month, shining a light on the region’s performance this year, as well as what 2021 and 2022 may have in store. In the report, The experts at Colliers said recovery has started in the fourth quarter of this year, set to continue into next year.

2020

Parts of Ras Al Khaimah are set to end the year boasting occupancy rates of 70 percent. While the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has deployed numerous campaigns this year to spur business in the Northern Emirate, chief among them has been the ‘Shortcation’ campaign.

Beach hotels in RAK are forecast to finish with 45 percent occupancy.

Dubai hotel occupancy rates are set to average out this year at around 40 percent, though Dubai Marina and JBR may come in slightly higher at 47 percent. Abu Dhabi beach hotels could have an average occupancy of 48 percent, while Sharjah and Fujairah will have 45 and 46 percent respectively.

The lowest full-year occupancy rates in the region are spread across Makkah, Madinah, Beirut and Amman.

2021

Looking ahead, Colliers urged hospitality forces to focus on controlled and consistent growth. “COVID-19 continues to weigh upon the travel and tourism sector, with government and industry bodies alike looking for a path towards a sustained recovery. While restrictions on movement and international travel have begun to ease, controlled and consistent growth will be the key to achieving previous levels of demand.”

Despite religious tourism being curtailed this year by the virus, Colliers predicts KSA’s holy cities will bounce back faster than most thanks to surges during Ramadan and Haj. Additionally, Dubai is hoped to recover faster than most thanks to the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai next year.

Full-year occupancy percentage forecasts show Makkah occupancy will spike by 75 percent next year, with Madinah expected to jump by 88 percent. Likewise, Dubai is forecast to see improvements across all its major areas, with Dubai Creek occupancy hoped to increase by 61 percent, DIFC by 63 percent, Palm Jumeirah by 64 percent and Dubai Marina by 44 percent.