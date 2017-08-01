Paramount Hotel Dubai welcomes new executive producer of culinary

Paramount Hotel Dubai has rolled out the red carpet for chef Manuel Caicedo, bringing him in as the new executive producer of culinary.

Caicedo will help lead operations at the seven F&B venues found within the glitzy Hollywood-themed hotels. Outlets include a hidden Speakeasy and Californian fine dining restaurant Pacific Groove where the chef will utilise his diverse culinary background to elevate standards and keep the venues popular within the busy Business Bay area.

Caicedo has a post graduate degree in Cuisine and Kitchen Management from University Culinary school of Girona, Spain, as well as a Level 4 award in HACCP management. His professional career dates back to 2002 where he was a line cook in Argentina.

Since that point, he has risen through the ranks, dealing with Spanish, Latin American, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisines across a range of Michelin-Star restaurants.

He moved to Dubai in 2012 as an executive banquet chef for the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, a post where he had a hand in generating more than $6.6 million in revenue from banqueting. After several successful years with the group, he moved to Jumeirah Group, working at the Jumeirah Zabeel Saray.

From 2018 to 2020 he was executive chef at the five-star beachfront hotel, before swapping his apron for one at the new Paramount Hotel Dubai instead.

Speaking about its new chef, Paramount Dubai Hotel said, “Manuel is a family-oriented person and believes in keeping a work-life balance. Manuel is constantly adding to his experience, he enjoys visiting other restaurants with his friends so that he is aware of how the culinary world is developing and to be constantly inspired.“