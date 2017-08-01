Remember your tuxedos and gowns for the Caterer Awards 2020

Published: 7 December 2020 - 12:30 p.m.
By: Josh Corder
Caterer Middle East is hosting its annual awards tomorrow night (Tuesday December 8) at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai Hotel.

Nowhere else in the region will you find so many industry-leading restauranteurs, chefs and F&B leaders in one room, all socially distanced of course.

With Christmas fast approaching, the black tie event will have a subtle festive theme, so keep an eye out for our decorations and tunes.

For those who have already booked tickets, doors open at 7pm and we've got a set from DJ Lobito lined up throughout the night, as well as drinks provided by sponsors MMI and Le Clos.

Everyone will be kept safe thanks to this year’s sanitation sponsor Kimberly-Clark.

Congratulations to everyone who was shortlisted, you can look at all the nominees here.

See you tomorrow and good luck.
