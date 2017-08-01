Samuele Baudoino promoted to executive chef at Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Hospitality
News
Published: 7 December 2020 - 1:45 p.m.
By: Josh Corder
Samuele Baudoino has been promoted to executive chef at Rosewood Abu Dhabi after a successful two-year stint as executive sous chef.

Speaking of his promotion, the Italian said, “I love to travel and properly experience new cultures, and I’ve been fortunate to have worked all over the world during my career, which has definitely added to my flair in the kitchen, although I can never forget my Italian roots.

“I’m extremely happy to have reached this new and important milestone here in Rosewood Abu Dhabi, and I look forward to taking the city’s dining experiences to new heights with my exceptional team.”

Before entering a professional kitchen, Baudoino earned his culinary stripes under the tutelage of chef Sergio Mei, also from Italy. Some of his earliest jobs in hotels were in London, during 2006 where he sous chef for Four Seasons.

Over 22 years, he has jumped between Syria, Bali, Hong Kong, Singapore and the UAE in a range of F&B jobs in hotels. Speaking about his appointment, Rosewood Abu Dhabi said, “With his ‘out of the box’ thinking and continuously strong innovation, in this new role Samuele will continue to spearhead development of Abu Dhabi’s culinary scene with fantastic new food and beverage concepts and enticing menu options across the nine individual Rosewood Abu Dhabi restaurants and lounges.”

The hotel’s eight F&B venues include Dai Pai Dong serving Cantonese cuisine; Dragon’s Tooth Bar; Glo; Hidden Bar; the La Cava wine cellar and cigar room; Lebanese-focused Sambusek; Majlis Lobby Lounge and Aqua.

