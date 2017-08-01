Demand for second passport surges among ‘high-net-worth individuals’

Demand for a second passport, citizenship or overseas residence has jumped by more than 50 percent YOY among ‘high-net-worth individuals’.

That is according to deVere Group, one of the world’s largest financial advisory firms, which has seen inquiries for its residency and citizenship services “skyrocket” this year.

Nigel Green, the founder and CEO of deVere Group, says: “Previously, a second passport, citizenship or residency were regarded by many as the ultimate luxury item; a status symbol like yachts, supercars and original artwork.”

The financial firm said the majority of the requests have come from wealthy individuals across the US, India, South Africa, Russia, East Asia, and the Middle East.

Green continued, “Now, second citizenship or overseas residency are increasingly becoming not just a ‘nice to have accessory’ but a ‘must have.’

“Whether it be for personal reasons, such as to remain with loved ones overseas or be able to visit them, or for business reasons, a growing number of people are seeking ways to secure their freedom of movement as they have faced travel restrictions which are, typically, based on citizenship.

“The pandemic has served as a major catalyst for demand which skyrocketed this year. It has focused minds to secure that second passport or elite residency.

“However, the appeal for is broader than just the global Covid-19 crisis.

“Increasingly people prefer the concept of being a global citizen, rather than being solely tied to the country of their birth.

“They too value the many associated benefits including visa-free travel, world-class education, optimal healthcare, political and economic stability, reduced tax liabilities and wider business and career opportunities.”

The Emirati passport continuously ranks as one of the strongest in the world, thanks to the UAE’s strong international reputation and relationships. In 2019, the Arab nation announced a new form of long-term residence visa, which allows foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need for a national sponsor.

Aptly named the ‘golden visa’, it allows for five or 10 years of residency and grants the holder 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE’s mainland.

Those looking to obtain the golden visa for a decade must have public investments of at least AED10 million in the UAE, whether that be through an investment fund inside the county, partnering with an existing company of such a share value, or the establishment of your own company with AED10 million in capital.

Owners of this sought-after visa include PHD-holders in the UAE, international football stars and regional business leaders.