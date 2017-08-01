Dubai Airports makes it easier for GCC and UK travellers to enter emirate

Hospitality
News
Published: 8 December 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Dubai has exempted all passengers coming in from GCC nations from conducting a COVID-19 test before their flight.

Dubai Airports, which operates both Dubai International and Al Maktoum International, announced the travel update on Sunday evening. It said, “effective from December 6, all passengers arriving (originating) from GCC countries are not required to conduct PCR test before arriving at DXB/DWC [Dubai International Airport/Al Maktoum International Airport].”

The Gulf Cooperation Council countries include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain, and often make up the majority of Middle East travel between all the above-mentioned countries.

Passengers from these countries only have to do a PCR test on arrival and not before setting off.

National carriers Emirates and flydubai were swift to update their travel updates following the news. Emirates’ website now reads, “All passengers arriving in Dubai from the below GCC countries are not required to take a COVID 19 PCR test prior to departure. You can opt to do the test on arrival at Dubai International Airport.”

The Dubai airline added that the new ruling does not apply to those driving from Oman to Dubai. “This is not applicable to passengers arriving by road through the Hatta border, who must take the PCR test 96 hours from the date of the test before departure.”

Emirates’ website added that the test on arrival in Dubai also applies to those flying in from the UK and Germany, two of Dubai’s most profitable European source markets.
