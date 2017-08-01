Dubai's H hotel has made the Burj Khalifa out of gingerbread

Last year it was a gingerbread Sheikh Zayed Road, but for 2020 The H Dubai has re-created Dubai's most iconic tower out of the spicy seasonal biscuit.

The H Hotel Dubai has recreated the tallest tower in the world using gingerbread and icing, and it took a team of culinary experts a total of 250 hours to finish.

Standing at a lofty 16 foot, the planning and preparation of the gingerbread Burj Khalifa began back in October and was overseen by chef Nilesh Darekar and pastry chef Heirida Marica.

“The Burj Khalifa is iconic to Dubai and a symbol of hope, progress and prosperity," chef Nilesh says.

"During a challenging year, we wanted to make December a month to remember for our guests and we thought it would be a great way to express the property’s holiday spirit."

