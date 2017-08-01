Dubai's H hotel has made the Burj Khalifa out of gingerbread

Hospitality
News
Published: 8 December 2020 - 3:15 p.m.
By: Josh Corder
Last year it was a gingerbread Sheikh Zayed Road, but for 2020 The H Dubai has re-created Dubai's most iconic tower out of the spicy seasonal biscuit.

The H Hotel Dubai has recreated the tallest tower in the world using gingerbread and icing, and it took a team of culinary experts a total of 250 hours to finish.

Standing at a lofty 16 foot, the planning and preparation of the gingerbread Burj Khalifa began back in October and was overseen by chef Nilesh Darekar and pastry chef Heirida Marica.

“The Burj Khalifa is iconic to Dubai and a symbol of hope, progress and prosperity," chef Nilesh says.

"During a challenging year, we wanted to make December a month to remember for our guests and we thought it would be a great way to express the property’s holiday spirit."

The classes run from Sunday December 13 to Thursday December 31 where mini chefs will be taught to bake various desserts such as chocolate truffles.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

COMMENT: How aviation could be a soft power tool in the post-COVID era
    BASF leads in water management, forest and climate protection, according to CDP
      Dubai drops compulsory pre-flight Covid tests for flights arriving from GCC
        Saudi Aramco, Baker Hughes start construction on non-metallics joint venture in Saudi Arabia
          Qvest Group acquires OnPrem Solution Partners

            More related galleries

            Revealed: The Caterer Middle East Power 50 hotels category
              Top hospitality industry hires of the week in the Middle East
                4Space Design is working on a project of six eco-friendly glass boat homes
                  Take a look at the upcoming Rixos Dubai Hotel & Suites Jewel of the Creek
                    Restaurant Team of the Year - Hotel Managed Outlet shortlist for the Caterer Awards 2020 revealed