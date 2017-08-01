Etihad Airways spearheads UK-based aviation research consortium

Etihad Airways has become the first airline to join a digital aviation research project based at Cranfield University in the UK.

The £65 million Digital Aviation Research and Technology Centre (DARTeC) consortium will see Etihad collaborate on fields such as sustainability, operational efficiency, safety and improved passenger experience.

Professor Graham Braithwaite, Project Lead and Director of Transport Systems at Cranfield, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Etihad to the DARTeC project, with the construction of our building now nearing completion at Cranfield’s global research airport.

“As an innovative airline focused on the future challenges of safety, efficiency and sustainability, there is much overlap between Etihad’s aims and the research themes of DARTeC. We look forward to working together to deliver the innovation required to enable the industry to ‘build back better’ from Covid-19.”

Mohammad Al Bulooki, chief operating officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “Etihad has long been known as a leader for innovation in aviation and our role in the consortium reinforces our commitment to driving the industry forward through technology and corporation.

“As an innovative, future-focused carrier, membership of DARTeC is a natural fit for Etihad, providing a unique opportunity to expand exploration of key topics across sustainability, safety and passenger experience with industry-leading partners.

“With this new partnership, we hope to bring the best ideas, approaches and projects to Etihad to ultimately ensure that our operations are cutting edge and that our Guests have the best possible journey.”

Researchers attached to DARTeC are already working with industry on projects to reimagine what airports and airlines look like post-Covid-19, and driving forward innovations in digital airspace and airport infrastructure that will help the UK reach its target of net-zero carbon emissions.

Etihad Airways joins Aveillant, Blue Bear Systems Research, Boeing, BOXARR, the Connected Places Catapult, Cranfield University, Inmarsat, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the IVHM Centre, Saab, the Satellite Applications Catapult and Thales in the consortium which has also received co-investment support from Research England.

