FIVE Palm Jumeirah Hotel advertises for range of positions

Hospitality
News
Published: 8 December 2020 - 12:30 p.m.
By: Josh Corder
FIVE Palm Jumeirah Hotel has advertised a range of job openings, giving hospitality professionals the chance to work at one of Dubai’s most popular hotels.

A post on LinkedIn said the five-star party resort is looking for the following:

- Front Desk Agent
- Hostess
- Food & Beverage Servers
- Bartenders
- Guest Relations Executive
- Security Supervisor
- Security Manager
- Security Assistant Manager
- Housekeeping Order Taker
- Housekeeping Team Leaders
- IT Specialist
- Purchasing Executives
- Outlet Cashier
- Income Auditor
- Cost Controller
- Restaurant Manager
- Sommelier

The post adds that applicants must hold a diploma, preferably in hotel management, have 2-3 years of experience and be based in Dubai.

Those looking to apply should put their desired position in the subject line, added the Linkedin post.

For IT and related positions, FIVE Hotels and Resorts’ group IT operations manager, Pradeep Kumar’s email is listed pradeep.kumar@fivehotelsandresorts.com.

For purchasing and related positions. FIVE Palm Jumeirah Dubai’s assistant purchasing manager, Aayush Shah’s email is listed, aayush.shah@fivehotelsandresorts.com.

And for all other openings, the general recruitment email is listed, fpjd.recruitment@fivehotelsandresorts.com.


