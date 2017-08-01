Hilton signs deal for resort in Tunisia

Global hotel operator Hilton has announced plans to open a 332-key beachfront resort in Monastir in Tunisia.

Hilton signed an agreement with Societe Marhaba Beach to open Hilton Skanes Monastir Beach Resort in two years’ time.

Located on the central coast of the country, the former fishing port city is now one of Tunisia’s premier tourist destinations, presenting Hilton an opportunity to grow across North Africa.

“As travellers plan their vacations and dream of new destinations to visit, we see great potential to expand our portfolio in resort locations across North Africa,” said Carlos Khneisser, vice president of development, Middle East and Africa for Hilton.

“Tunisia has a rich tradition of tourism and hospitality and we are delighted to be partnering with owner, Societe Marhaba Beach, to bring Hilton to the beautiful resort of Skanes as we grow our portfolio in locations across the country.”

The property will reside along the Gulf of Hammamet and make up part of the new Palm Lake Monastir residential and commercial complex already in the works.

Hichem Driss, owner of Societe Marhaba Beach, said “We are delighted to form a partnership with Hilton to open a premier resort - part of the Palm Lake Monastir development – a new investment in Skanes that will feature retail, entertainment and residential. We are proud to bring Hilton’s renowned hospitality to the Tunisian coast, which will further enhance the tourism offering and international appeal of the destination.”

Facilities will include eight F&B venues, including a food truck, two swimming pools, a spa and wellness centre, a fitness centre, tennis courts and kid’s club.

Earlier in the year, Hilton unveiled plans for another resort in North Africa , namely the Conrad Rabat Arzana.Slated for a 2021 opening, the waterfront resort will offer views of the Atlantic Coast, adding to the new Arzana development.

