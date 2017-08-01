Hospitality projects will continue despite Emaar Properties’ development pause

Despite reports that Emaar Properties has halted its developments, the Dubai- based company's hospitality arm does not seem to be affected. Bloomberg has said that Mohamed Alabbar has ‘put the brakes on’ all new developments temporarily, quoting him as saying “we don’t build anymore.”

“The government entities decided to stop new developments almost a year back, but COVID definitely put the brakes on,” he added.

However, it appears that this halt on new developments hasn’t hit the group’s hospitality arm, which recently revealed its Address Beach Resort will open in December

Once open, the JBR hotel will be Emaar’s first beachfront resort and boast the world’s tallest inhabited sky bridge.

When Hotelier reached out to Emaar to ask if the Bloomberg report would have any impact on its hotels, the developer said there was nothing to add.