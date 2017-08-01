Hospitality projects will continue despite Emaar Properties’ development pause

Bloomberg has said that Mohamed Alabbar has ‘put the brakes on’ all new developments temporarily, quoting him as saying “we don’t build anymore.”
“The government entities decided to stop new developments almost a year back, but COVID definitely put the brakes on,” he added.However, it appears that this halt on new developments hasn’t hit the group’s hospitality arm, which recently revealed its Address Beach Resort will open in December.
Once open, the JBR hotel will be Emaar’s first beachfront resort and boast the world’s tallest inhabited sky bridge.Alongside the 217-key hotel, Emaar has announced a new Vida Beach Resort in UAQ set to open this month, as well as two Fujairah resorts readying for 2021 openings.
When Hotelier reached out to Emaar to ask if the Bloomberg report would have any impact on its hotels, the developer said there was nothing to add.You can read our exclusive interview with Address Beach Resort's GM here.